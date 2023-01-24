ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Surprise entrant wins iconic Hawaiian surfing event

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXOgw_0kPfmyf700

A surprise entrant won an iconic Hawaiian surfing event over the weekend. Luke Shepardson, a lifeguard at Waimea Bay in Hawaii won the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is regarded as one of, if not the biggest surfing event of all. Fans of the event call it “The Super Bowl of Surfing.” It has run in Waimea Bay since 1985, but according to Yahoo! , “Before this year, it had only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984.” It has only occurred when the surf is big enough for it, and 2023 was lucky for Shepardson.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Shepardson “scored 89.1 points out of a possible 90 to edge out defending champion John John Florence” to win. Shepardson beat out 39 other competitors, including Andrea Moller, who became the first woman to compete at the iconic event.

So not only did the Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard win the event. But he also beat out a big field, and nearly picked up a perfect score. Shepardson was just 0.9 points off a perfect 90. Someone was clearly looking out for him on the waves over the weekend in Oahu.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, or “The Eddie,” was named after lifeguard Eddie Aikau, who vanished at sea in March 1978.

[ CNN , The Honolulu Star Advertiser ]

The post Surprise entrant wins iconic Hawaiian surfing event appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Coast Guard releases video of Russian ships in Hawaii waters

The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it has been tracking what it believes is a Russian intelligence-gathering ship over “recent weeks ” off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands and released video of the ship refueling at sea with another Russian vessel. The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that...
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!)

Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!) Ocean Ramsey is a skilled free diver in Hawaii. She works with an organization called One Ocean Diving. They study shark behavior and teach others how to avoid dangerous situations. The shark population continues to decline in the area and there is red tape preventing their conservation.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
msn.com

Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands

A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: The most highly debated outfit choices in recent years on the PGA Tour

It’s not uncommon for PGA Tour players to make questionable outfit decisions. Some are made by their apparel sponsors, some are all their fault. Saturday’s round at the Farmers Insurance Open sparked another debate, this time was Sam Ryder’s maroon joggers. Many liked them, some hated them. Golfweek‘s Adam Schupak said the trousers were hotly debated in the slow-moving galleries spread across Torrey Pines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theeverymom.com

The Best Hotels and Resorts for a Family Vacation to Hawaii

If you like breathtaking tropical landscapes—including lush rainforests and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world—outdoor adventure, and vibrant cultural traditions, few places compare to Hawaii. For first-timers, the process of planning a bucket-list trip with kids to the Paradise of the Pacific can be a bit overwhelming with so many options for things to see and do and places to stay. To take the guesswork out of traveling to the Aloha State, we’ve answered a few of the most frequently asked questions and rounded up the best family-friendly hotels and resorts at a range of price points.
HAWAII STATE
ScienceAlert

Mysterious White Clouds Keep Popping Up Near The Bahamas, And No One Knows Why

The slice of ocean squeezed between Florida and the Bahamas is one of the most well-studied marine environments in the world, and yet it's also the epicenter of a lasting geological mystery. Since at least the 1930s, scientists in the region have noticed strange, billowing white clouds appearing in the turquoise tranquility of the water's surface. The curious phenomenon is called a 'whiting event', and scientists still don't understand why it occurs in the Bahamas. It has become a sort of 'white whale' for researchers at the nearby University of South Florida (USF). The perplexing patches of light-colored ocean are sometimes noticed in other...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

The Comeback

59K+
Followers
1K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy