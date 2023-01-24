Surprise entrant wins iconic Hawaiian surfing event

A surprise entrant won an iconic Hawaiian surfing event over the weekend. Luke Shepardson, a lifeguard at Waimea Bay in Hawaii won the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is regarded as one of, if not the biggest surfing event of all. Fans of the event call it “The Super Bowl of Surfing.” It has run in Waimea Bay since 1985, but according to Yahoo! , “Before this year, it had only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984.” It has only occurred when the surf is big enough for it, and 2023 was lucky for Shepardson.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Shepardson “scored 89.1 points out of a possible 90 to edge out defending champion John John Florence” to win. Shepardson beat out 39 other competitors, including Andrea Moller, who became the first woman to compete at the iconic event.

So not only did the Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard win the event. But he also beat out a big field, and nearly picked up a perfect score. Shepardson was just 0.9 points off a perfect 90. Someone was clearly looking out for him on the waves over the weekend in Oahu.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, or “The Eddie,” was named after lifeguard Eddie Aikau, who vanished at sea in March 1978.

