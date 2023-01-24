ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Peak winter storm season draws storm watchers to a singular stretch of the Oregon Coast

The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BH62P_0kPflfAl00

It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season.

And nowhere is there a more dramatic winter storm display than on Oregon’s Adventure Coast – Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston – a unique geological area that creates the perfect conditions for monster storms – and unforgettable storm watching.

“Winter storms anywhere on the Oregon Coast can be pretty amazing, but on Oregon’s Adventure Coast, they rise to a whole new level,” said Janice Langlinais, executive director of the Coos Bay-North Bend-Charleston Visitor and Convention Bureau, more commonly known as Oregon’s Adventure Coast. “The unique jutting cliffs of the coastline, the powerful ocean swells and the big tide swings all combine to create truly memorable storms and storm watching.”

November through March is the best time to take in winter storms on Oregon’s Adventure Coast. One of the best places to do it: Shore Acres State Park in Charleston. Perched atop an 80-foot cliff, Shore Acres sits above a jagged jumble of sandstone formations that jut out toward the ocean. When a storm gets brewing, giant waves smash against the rocks, rumbling the ground and bursting into misty plumes that sometimes soar more than 300 feet high. The park even features a designated viewing area and a storm watching hut that offers both shelter and a view.

Other ocean vistas for winter storm watching include the bluff overlooking Bastendorff Beach and Sunset Bay State Park along Cape Arago Highway.

The perfect storms

Though storms on the Oregon Coast are impacted by weather, ocean conditions have a greater impact on just how explosive the waves will be when they come crashing into the cliffs. When conditions in the ocean create large swells, they translate into incredible wave action. Swells of 20 to 30 feet can spew sprays of the Pacific hundreds of feet in the air when they collide with the sandstone cliffs at Shore Acres.

Storm watchers looking to experience the storied storms of Oregon’s Adventure Coast can check the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tides & Currents page for accurate tide predictions. It can also be helpful to check ocean conditions through NOAA’s marine forecast service and the Oregon’s Adventure Coast Facebook page for other storm watching tips. One to look for: high surf warnings, which are often a good sign that a phenomenal storm is brewing.

For more information, visit Oregon’s Adventure Coast.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Molokai remains under flash flood warning as heavy rains persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing heavy rains and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported the West Wailuaiki rain gauge in east Maui got...
HONOLULU, HI
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Dungeness crab season has a stuttered start

During the last Dungeness crab season, everything that could go right, went right. This year so far, it’s the opposite. That’s according to Tim Novotny, Executive Director of Oregon’s Dungeness Crab Commission. He said the season for Oregon’s most valuable fishery started six weeks late on January...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
376
Followers
668
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy