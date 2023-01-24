ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package. It would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. The proposal, known as a bonding bill, would be the largest in state history if the Democratic governor gets everything he wants. But that appears unlikely, given that he needs at least some Republican votes in both the House and Senate for the state to take on more debt. His fellow Democrats will get to weigh in with their favorite projects, too.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO