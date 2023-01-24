Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Heartland Cuisine: HMA Soup & Sandwich Supper
The Huron community is invited to the annual Huron Ministerial Association Soup and Sandwich Supper Sunday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. This year the supper will be held at the Salvation Army, located at 237 Illinois Ave. S.W. The Lts. Justin and Shannon Bluer are excited to be...
Plainsman
Rita Carrera, 53, of Huron
HURON — Rita Carrera, 53, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Her memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kuhler Funeral Home, with her family present during that time. Rita was...
Plainsman
JVCS All-State Band 2023
Olivia Knutson, a seventh-grade trumpet player at James Valley Christian School, was named to Middle School All-State Band. Her director is Rachel Halsey. Middle School All-State Band will be held March 3-4 in Huron. Students will rehearse Friday and Saturday with the ensemble comprised of students from across South Dakota. The grand finale concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Huron High School Auditorium.
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts finish third at final home meet
HURON — The Watertown Arrows took the team win with a score of 142.6 to win the Huron Triangular gymnastics meet Thursday night at the Tiger Activity Center. Aberdeen Central edged Huron 132.9 to 130.35 for second place. “We got out top team score of the season tonight!” said...
Plainsman
Watertown rallies to edge Huron
WATERTOWN – The Huron Tigers led from the first bucket until the very final minute of the game, but the Watertown Arrows came from behind to steal a victory 36-34 Tuesday in ESD girls’ basketball action in Watertown. Both coaches emphasize defense, and it showed early on, as...
