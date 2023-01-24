ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Woman Flips Basic $35 Dresser Into $500 Modern Treasure

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

Furniture flipping is truly a skill that not many have, but for those who do, they sometimes can use their talent to transform a basic piece of furniture into a beautiful statement piece and make some serious cash while doing so!

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and furniture flipper @brittanyflipfurniture . She purchased a plain-looking dresser from Facebook Marketplace and flipped it to make over ten times the amount she purchased it for!

Isn’t this furniture flip impressive!? She started off the project by cleaning the toffee-brown colored dresser, removing the drawers and handles on the dresser and prepping the furniture piece for the paint job by applying a paint primer coat onto it. Next, she used a paint sprayer to apply black paint to the dresser and drawers handles. While allowing the coat to dry, she sanded down the drawers and painted them and the cabinet door handles a toffee-brown color similar to the original color of the dresser.

I’m not sure exactly how long the entire project took to complete, but I have to admit that I’m beyond impressed with this stellar modern furniture flip and love how she put the two colors together to make it stand out even more!

