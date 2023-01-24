Woman Transforms Old Windows Into Stunning Greenhouse

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Thanks to social media, I’ve seen plenty of creative content creators impressively recycle random objects by transforming them into stellar upcycled everyday staples.

Recently, I came across this DIY greenhouse — built by Christy Kirby of TikTok account @flowerchickfarm and her handy husband — that was made using old random-sized windows and I must say, this has to be one of the best upcylced pieces I’ve ever seen!

Okay, so I have to admit, there aren’t too many greenhouses that I don’t like. I love natural lighting and plants, so it truly doesn’t take much for me to appreciate how simply beautiful most greenhouses are, however, this DIY greenhouse that @flowerchickfarm created on her flower farm is absolutely stunning!

Besides the fact that it’s surrounded by tall and beautiful green leafy trees, she was very creative with using old and random-sized windows to create the beautiful greenhouse . After building the frame and installing the windows, she painted the entire greenhouse — minus the inside of door which she kept dark brown — white and added beautiful marble counter tops and modern cabinets with gold-finished door handles to the inside of the greenhouse, along with a bold chandelier.

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers of the video were in love with this gorgeous DIY, too!

“Can someone loan me a husband to build me one???” @shackshack78 hilariously asked. “Absolutely jealous but gorgeous,” @schnookyputs wrote. “Omg what a fantastic idea!” @badkitty9118 commented.

Clearly, we all share the same sentiments. I’m wondering if they’re willing to take their talents on the road to potentially build this exact same greenhouse for those who are in love with this design? Asking for a friend…

