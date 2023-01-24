ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Her C-Section Wound In Funny Post

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans insight into her postpartum life. Just weeks after giving birth to her third child, Esti Maxine Stephens , she took to Instagram to share a realistic and funny update. The photo features Teigen showing holding a coffee and showing off her outfit— a black wide-brim hat, a pink cardigan, brown boots, and a grey dress which clearly shows her leaking milk and sporting a stain near her C-section scar.

"On my way! to bandage together both my wound," she captioned the post before hilariously adding, "and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special."

Fans took to the comments to commend Teigen for being real about her postpartum body. "The milk spots add an extra layer of authenticity to this," one fan wrote. "You just had a c-section and you are in heels? #queen👑," wrote another. Teigen herself also made an appearance in the comments section with another hilarious note: "My baby: wah. Me: learning to edit."

The news first broke when John Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕" she wrote in the caption. " Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

