(FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Former Young County Clerk Kay Hardin in July 2019 requests renovations of her office to become American Disabilities Act compliant. Hardin announced during a Young County Commissioners Court meeting Monday, Jan. 9 she will be retiring.

Hardin ends 30 years of county service News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 11:11 amMike Williams news@grahamleader.com

After spending nearly her entire adult life in service to the community, Young County Clerk Kay Hardin’s career came to an end last weekend following her retirement. Hardin announced her retirement during a meeting of the Young County Commissioner’s Court Monday, Jan. 9.



Hardin’s career in service began straight out of high school when she began as a dispatcher for the Olney Police Department. She worked for OPD from 1977 until 1982, eventually becoming one of the first female police officers in the department. In 1983, she began the first of two stints with the Young County Sheriff’s Office. In total, she worked five years at the office, including serving as a deputy under former sheriff Ed Shields. She worked in Bowie from 1988 until 1993.



Hardin began her 30-year career inside the Young County Courthouse in 1993 working in the hot check department under then-Young County Attorney Stephen Bristow. She worked in the Young County Attorney’s office until 2008 when she moved into the Young County Judge’s office. After a little over a year, Hardin moved into the auditor’s office in 2010 until she was asked about running for the county clerk position.



Hardin said it was having a general knowledge of what goes on inside the courthouse at the county level that helped her decide to run for the position in 2014.



“I knew enough of what a lot of the officers did, I knew what the county attorney’s office did and I kind of knew what the judge’s office did,” Hardin said. “It gave me a background on the criminal side, a little bit on the probate and a little bit on civil, but a lot on the criminal side. I knew a lot about what happened because I drew up the paperwork over there. I think that’s why some of the people asked me to run and that’s why I ran.”



In dedicating her life to public service, Hardin said it was the ever-changing environment of her work that she enjoyed.



“It’s just never the same. I mean, every day you have a new circumstance that comes up to you and you just deal with what comes to you that day,” she said. “It’s never the same thing, it’s just something different and plus I was the first female out on the street in Olney after I came out of being a dispatcher over there.”



Hardin said it was during her time working for Shields that provided one of the more memorable moments in her career of service.



“I had worked with juveniles and I enjoyed that one because of helping people that are kids that did not have the (same) stability as the other kids. They needed help, but the parents weren’t financially able to help. So I would talk to different businesses and different people trying to get them the help that they needed,” she said. “One wanted to show something in the stock show, but never had the money or capability of it. We were able to get a rabbit donated and he was able to show that.”



Hardin said there is a misconception about the work done in a county clerk’s office. The work, Hardin said, goes beyond filing documents.



“You work under the rules of Austin, through the vital statistics to understand who can get those documents and who can’t,” she said. “It’s the same thing through probate, you work through attorneys and you’ve got a different standard there of what can be filed and what can’t be filed. Civil (...) and criminal cases are the same. You’ve got deed records and certain documents can be filed and certain things can’t, (...) you’ve just got a lot of different things that happen in this office that people don’t know about.”



Hardin said the decision to retire was one she came to recently. Disputes over pay with county commissioners along with wanting to spend more time with her grandchildren ultimately helped her decide it was time to move on to the next phase of her life.



“I just sat back and thought after 30 years, it’s just time to retire,” she said. “(I can) be at home and enjoy my grandkids and make more being in retirement. (...) The money is not everything, but it helps when you have all of this responsibility up here that people don’t understand. (...) I want to play with my grandkids and enjoy my grandkids and travel more.”



As she ends a career in public service, Hardin asks the community to stand up and support their elected officials.



“I would love for the people of Young County to understand that they need to back their elected officials and they need to get with the commissioners and get them to understand that not everybody can be a district county clerk or district clerk, a tax assessor, a county attorney, county auditor, county judge or whatever,” Hardin said. “They really need to back the people they are voting for. They really need to get out there and watch what they’re doing.”