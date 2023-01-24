ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

Hardin ends 30 years of county service

By News Staff
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 5 days ago
Hardin ends 30 years of county service News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 11:11 am
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGYsP_0kPfhhnN00 (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Former Young County Clerk Kay Hardin in July 2019 requests renovations of her office to become American Disabilities Act compliant. Hardin announced during a Young County Commissioners Court meeting Monday, Jan. 9 she will be retiring.
Mike Williams news@grahamleader.com

After spending nearly her entire adult life in service to the community, Young County Clerk Kay Hardin’s career came to an end last weekend following her retirement. Hardin announced her retirement during a meeting of the Young County Commissioner’s Court Monday, Jan. 9.

Hardin’s career in service began straight out of high school when she began as a dispatcher for the Olney Police Department. She worked for OPD from 1977 until 1982, eventually becoming one of the first female police officers in the department. In 1983, she began the first of two stints with the Young County Sheriff’s Office. In total, she worked five years at the office, including serving as a deputy under former sheriff Ed Shields. She worked in Bowie from 1988 until 1993.

Hardin began her 30-year career inside the Young County Courthouse in 1993 working in the hot check department under then-Young County Attorney Stephen Bristow. She worked in the Young County Attorney’s office until 2008 when she moved into the Young County Judge’s office. After a little over a year, Hardin moved into the auditor’s office in 2010 until she was asked about running for the county clerk position.

Hardin said it was having a general knowledge of what goes on inside the courthouse at the county level that helped her decide to run for the position in 2014.

“I knew enough of what a lot of the officers did, I knew what the county attorney’s office did and I kind of knew what the judge’s office did,” Hardin said. “It gave me a background on the criminal side, a little bit on the probate and a little bit on civil, but a lot on the criminal side. I knew a lot about what happened because I drew up the paperwork over there. I think that’s why some of the people asked me to run and that’s why I ran.”

In dedicating her life to public service, Hardin said it was the ever-changing environment of her work that she enjoyed.

“It’s just never the same. I mean, every day you have a new circumstance that comes up to you and you just deal with what comes to you that day,” she said. “It’s never the same thing, it’s just something different and plus I was the first female out on the street in Olney after I came out of being a dispatcher over there.”

Hardin said it was during her time working for Shields that provided one of the more memorable moments in her career of service.

“I had worked with juveniles and I enjoyed that one because of helping people that are kids that did not have the (same) stability as the other kids. They needed help, but the parents weren’t financially able to help. So I would talk to different businesses and different people trying to get them the help that they needed,” she said. “One wanted to show something in the stock show, but never had the money or capability of it. We were able to get a rabbit donated and he was able to show that.”

Hardin said there is a misconception about the work done in a county clerk’s office. The work, Hardin said, goes beyond filing documents.

“You work under the rules of Austin, through the vital statistics to understand who can get those documents and who can’t,” she said. “It’s the same thing through probate, you work through attorneys and you’ve got a different standard there of what can be filed and what can’t be filed. Civil (...) and criminal cases are the same. You’ve got deed records and certain documents can be filed and certain things can’t, (...) you’ve just got a lot of different things that happen in this office that people don’t know about.”

Hardin said the decision to retire was one she came to recently. Disputes over pay with county commissioners along with wanting to spend more time with her grandchildren ultimately helped her decide it was time to move on to the next phase of her life.

“I just sat back and thought after 30 years, it’s just time to retire,” she said. “(I can) be at home and enjoy my grandkids and make more being in retirement. (...) The money is not everything, but it helps when you have all of this responsibility up here that people don’t understand. (...) I want to play with my grandkids and enjoy my grandkids and travel more.”

As she ends a career in public service, Hardin asks the community to stand up and support their elected officials.

“I would love for the people of Young County to understand that they need to back their elected officials and they need to get with the commissioners and get them to understand that not everybody can be a district county clerk or district clerk, a tax assessor, a county attorney, county auditor, county judge or whatever,” Hardin said. “They really need to back the people they are voting for. They really need to get out there and watch what they’re doing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

Commissioners reorganize Young County Historical Commission, forms board

Commissioners reorganize Young County Historical Commission, forms board News Staff Fri, 01/27/2023 - 10:46 am   (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Young County Historical Commission Chairman Susan Smith speaks with the Young County Commissioner Court during their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. During their meeting Monday, Jan. 23, the court made the decision to form a seven-person board. ...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
Graham Leader

City, county looking at ramp rehabilitation at Graham lakes

City, county looking at ramp rehabilitation at Graham lakes News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 11:10 am   (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Young County Precinct 4 Commission Jimmy Wiley speaks at a Graham City Council meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding rehabilitating boat ramps at Lake Eddleman and Lake Graham. ...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County-wide burn ban in effect

County-wide burn ban in effect News Staff Mon, 01/23/2023 - 4:07 pm   (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) A county-wide burn ban went into effect this week. The ban was approved during a Young County Commissioners Court meeting, held Monday, Jan. 23. ...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Graham Leader

TxDOT issues winter road update

TxDOT issues winter road update News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 10:48 am   (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | TXDOT) Texas Department of Transportation issued a winter weather update for the Wichita Falls District. The department is warning drivers to use extra caution and to allow for extra driving time. ...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

Wise County K-9 sniffs out 242 pounds of shroom-infused edibles

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wise County Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 named Benni busted a man with 242 pounds of edible candy bars infused with psilocybin mushrooms, 840 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana and 2.5 pounds of THC vape cartridges.The illicit cargo was worth $1.7 million, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in a Facebook post. Law enforcement officials were initially tipped off due to the swerving of the suspect's truck, which was pulling a trailer. Akin said it was swerving from lane to lane and driving on the rumble strips. The deputy stopped the truck and met with the driver, who was exceedingly nervous, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect allegedly told the deputy he was on his way to a funeral in Southeast Texas with his grandmother.The female passenger later told the deputy the suspect was her son, not her grandson, according to Akin. She and the driver face several charges of possession of controlled substances. Their bond was set at $70,000. 
WISE COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GISD looks to legislature for future of proposed solar power project

GISD looks to legislature for future of proposed solar power project News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023 - 11:37 am   (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Graham ISD Board of Trustees in a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the GISD Administration office regarding a proposed solar project from Catalyst Energy, Inc. GISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse gave an update Wednesday, Jan. 18 regarding the project. ...
GRAHAM, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

City council approves new meeting time

City council approves new meeting time News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023 - 11:46 am   (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Graham City Council approved an ordinance Thursday, Jan. 19, adjusting the regular meeting time from 9 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. every other Thursday. ...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

City takes steps to recoup Hotel Occupancy Taxes

City takes steps to recoup Hotel Occupancy Taxes News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023 - 11:35 am   (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) City Manager Eric Garretty discusses a situation the city is facing with Hotel Occupancy Taxes from the Executive Inn. The city is stating the business has failed to remit the taxes for 63 months, from July 2017 through September 2022. ...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

244
Followers
189
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy