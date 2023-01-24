(THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Young County Precinct 4 Commission Jimmy Wiley speaks at a Graham City Council meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding rehabilitating boat ramps at Lake Eddleman and Lake Graham.

City, county looking at ramp rehabilitation at Graham lakes News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 11:10 amThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

The Graham City Council authorized up to $5,000 for start-up funding for a project which is in discussions between the city and county regarding the rehabilitation of two boat docks at Lake Eddleman and Lake Graham.



The start-up funding approved by the council will be to develop basic sketches and an opinion of the probable cost and options on the scope of work. At a future meeting the project scope and cost estimate will provided by the project engineer.



During November-December 2022, Young County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jimmy Wiley met with Graham City Manager Eric Garretty and City Consultant Larry Fields to discuss a rehabilitation of two boat ramps, one on Lake Graham and the other on Lake Eddleman.



“Commissioner Wiley, an engineer and I have been working together (and) kind of looking at what we could do to improve the boat ramps,” Garretty said. “(...) One of the key things we need to do is just get some sketches done and get that engineer to be able to kind of give us a ballpark estimate of the cost for what we’re talking about.”



It was identified that safety considerations and improvements are needed at the ramps used by both local fishermen and lake visitors.



The two boat ramps for the proposed projects are the boat ramp on the southeast side of Lake Eddleman and the ramp on the northwest side of Lake Graham which is being called the White Rose Road boat ramp. The project is being proposed to be split into sub-projects for each location.



Proposed sub-projects



The first proposed sub-project will focus on rehabilitation of the White Rose Road boat ramp. That rehabilitation will involve resurfacing and improving the parking area, pouring a concrete approach to add to the existing boat ramp and a concrete wall as well as a culvert for drainage.



“That’s a pretty big area right there that needs to be resurfaced and a lot of angle to it. So we want to go in there and take the cement and develop it from the ramp up to the very top so it makes it easier to access and maybe even lower that angle quite a bit so it will be easier to get in and out,” Wiley said.



The project will also include a fixed pier dock for tying up, the addition of portable toilets and signage indicating no swimming or diving is allowed. Wiley said the area needs the rehabilitation.



“I see a need there because we’re having a more influx of people. And if we can get that boat ramp in such a way that it makes it easy to access, it’s more safe and it’s more user friendly, then that’s what we probably need to do,” Wiley said.



The second proposed sub-project will focus on rehabilitation of the Lake Eddleman boat ramp. That rehabilitation will involve resurfacing and improving the parking area, pouring concrete slabs with covered picnic tables, realigning the existing dock to remove the hazard of launching boats and reconfiguring the existing east side of ramp to provide more width.



The project will also include the addition of portable toilets and signage indicating no swimming or diving is allowed.



Funding options



The city manager said that one option for funding the project could be through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant available for boat ramps on a 75/25 split. Under this option, Young County could provide support with the resurfacing of parking lots to help count towards the matching funds.



Another funding option is a combination of city and county resources contributing funding and other required work and materials. The project would be jointly sponsored by the two entities which could complete the project sooner without a TPWD grant.



“Those (TPWD grants) take a while. (...) I’m a pessimist when it comes to this. It can take us up to two years to complete the project with the grant application process,” Garretty said. “So that led us to a discussion of option two, which would be an all in-kind and cash project. So the city and county would both contribute a mix of in-kind and cash contributions, we could jointly sponsor the project, we keep the scope relatively narrow in an effort to see if we could do it without a grant. The key component to this option is we could get the project done sooner. The cost estimate is unknown.”