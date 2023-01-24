New Rating System Aims to Demystify Nutrition

Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Gastroenterologists Swear by This One Habit for Better Gut Health
No, it's not eating better (although that doesn't hurt).
Experts Say This Morning Mistake Is Destroying Your Gut Health
Leading a healthy life is all about creating healthy daily habits–and this is especially true when it comes to the way you start your day. Our morning habits can make or break how we feel throughout the day, and, over time, they can also play a major role in our all-around health. Some of the most important habits are those revolving around your diet, which plays an especially important part in the health of your gut. And you know what they say: breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so making healthy diet decisions each morning is essential. In fact, there’s one breakfast mistake many people make on a regular basis that could be throwing a wrench in your digestive health: skipping breakfast altogether.
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
How Drinking Black Tea Every Day Affects Your Body
If you're a fan of black tea and find yourself consuming it daily, the effects that it has on your mental and physical health may surprise you.
Why You Should Stop Dumping Out the Watery Liquid on Top of Your Yogurt
You’re all set to dig into your favorite yogurt. But when you peel back the lid, you notice the lush creaminess is marred by a watery pool of liquid sitting right on top. So what is that liquid—and more importantly, is it telling you that your snack has gone bad?
blufashion.com
Managing Thinning Hair: Causes and Treatment Options to Deal With It
Many people may struggle with hair loss at some point in their lives. Thin hair can be challenging and cause embarrassment, but it is possible to deal with this issue. The first step in choosing an effective treatment for hair loss is determining what is causing it. Hormonal shifts, scalp...
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Allrecipes.com
Is There Actually a Point to Peeling Carrots?
You've not lived until you've stood over a trashcan or large bowl, peeling dozens of carrots for a souffle, picnic slaw or cake. It's one of the first things people learn about cooking carrots — the exterior layer has to come off. (It was also, I discovered, a good way for my grandmother to occupy an eager kitchen helper who had very few skills to offer.)
foodmanufacturing.com
USDA Announces Grants for Urban Agriculture, Innovative Production
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making available up to $7.5 million for grants through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP). The competitive grants will support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through two categories, Planning Projects and Implementation Projects. USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2023.
MedicalXpress
New blood test is more accurate in identifying osteoarthritis progression
A new blood test that can identify progression of osteoarthritis in the knee is more accurate than current methods, providing an important tool to advance research and speed discovery of new therapies. The test relies on a biomarker and fills an important void in medical research for a common disease...
foodmanufacturing.com
FDA Says New Regulatory Framework Needed for Safe Use of CBD
Given the growing cannabidiol (CBD) products market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. Today we are announcing that after careful review, the FDA has concluded that a new regulatory pathway for CBD is needed that balances individuals' desire for access to CBD products with the regulatory oversight needed to manage risks. The agency is prepared to work with Congress on this matter. Today, we are also denying three citizen petitions that had asked the agency to conduct rulemaking to allow the marketing of CBD products as dietary supplements.
foodmanufacturing.com
Food and Beverage Class Actions: What’s Trending for 2023
Plaintiff’s lawyers continue to file putative class actions, claiming that their clients have been misled by a food or beverage label and other advertising. Some of the cases filed in 2022 have gained attention in the mainstream press. As we look ahead to 2023, we can expect plaintiff’s lawyers to challenge any statement on a label that could arguably be misleading in any regard even if the interpretation advanced in the suit is different from what food and beverage companies intended. Food and beverage companies should remain vigilant in substantiating any express or implied marketing claims made, stay current on case theories, and engage counsel to resolve potential disputes at early stages.
foodmanufacturing.com
Spinning Food Processing Waste into 'Gold'
COLUMBUS, Ohio – There is money to be made – and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – by finding a second life for the potato peels, fried dough particles, cheese whey and other industrial food-processing waste products that routinely end up in landfills, according to new research.
foodmanufacturing.com
Soft Drink Taxes Associated with Decreased Obesity in Girls
The implementation of the two-tier soft drinks industry levy in the U.K. in 2018 was associated with an 8% reduction in obesity among 10-11 year old girls — with the greatest reductions seen in those living in the most deprived areas, according to a new study published January 26 in PLOS Medicine by Nina Rogers of the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine and colleagues.
