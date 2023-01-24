New Rating System Aims to Demystify Nutrition

Leading a healthy life is all about creating healthy daily habits–and this is especially true when it comes to the way you start your day. Our morning habits can make or break how we feel throughout the day, and, over time, they can also play a major role in our all-around health. Some of the most important habits are those revolving around your diet, which plays an especially important part in the health of your gut. And you know what they say: breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so making healthy diet decisions each morning is essential. In fact, there’s one breakfast mistake many people make on a regular basis that could be throwing a wrench in your digestive health: skipping breakfast altogether.

