USDA Announces Grants for Urban Agriculture, Innovative Production
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making available up to $7.5 million for grants through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP). The competitive grants will support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through two categories, Planning Projects and Implementation Projects. USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2023.
Food and Beverage Class Actions: What’s Trending for 2023
Plaintiff’s lawyers continue to file putative class actions, claiming that their clients have been misled by a food or beverage label and other advertising. Some of the cases filed in 2022 have gained attention in the mainstream press. As we look ahead to 2023, we can expect plaintiff’s lawyers to challenge any statement on a label that could arguably be misleading in any regard even if the interpretation advanced in the suit is different from what food and beverage companies intended. Food and beverage companies should remain vigilant in substantiating any express or implied marketing claims made, stay current on case theories, and engage counsel to resolve potential disputes at early stages.
Spinning Food Processing Waste into 'Gold'
COLUMBUS, Ohio – There is money to be made – and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – by finding a second life for the potato peels, fried dough particles, cheese whey and other industrial food-processing waste products that routinely end up in landfills, according to new research.
FDA Says New Regulatory Framework Needed for Safe Use of CBD
Given the growing cannabidiol (CBD) products market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. Today we are announcing that after careful review, the FDA has concluded that a new regulatory pathway for CBD is needed that balances individuals' desire for access to CBD products with the regulatory oversight needed to manage risks. The agency is prepared to work with Congress on this matter. Today, we are also denying three citizen petitions that had asked the agency to conduct rulemaking to allow the marketing of CBD products as dietary supplements.
