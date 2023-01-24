Plaintiff’s lawyers continue to file putative class actions, claiming that their clients have been misled by a food or beverage label and other advertising. Some of the cases filed in 2022 have gained attention in the mainstream press. As we look ahead to 2023, we can expect plaintiff’s lawyers to challenge any statement on a label that could arguably be misleading in any regard even if the interpretation advanced in the suit is different from what food and beverage companies intended. Food and beverage companies should remain vigilant in substantiating any express or implied marketing claims made, stay current on case theories, and engage counsel to resolve potential disputes at early stages.

1 DAY AGO