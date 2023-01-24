Read full article on original website
Angel
5d ago
If that's their focus, they are doomed. How about job creation, crime reduction and affordable housing for working people
Reply(1)
15
aviator
5d ago
losing argument in a free state... go to California or New York for that socialist crap.
Reply(4)
25
Toni Crocetti
5d ago
Florida is where Woke goes to die. They’ve already lost before the match begins.
Reply(1)
15
Related
Broward New Times
Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February
After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
wlrn.org
Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle
A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Shouldn't Require Unanimous Juries for Death Sentences
While addressing a gathering of law enforcement officers on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said he hopes to change state law to make it easier to execute convicted criminals. Calling it "one of the things we have to address," DeSantis said that a "supermajority" of jurors ought to...
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
So far, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent $1.3 million in taxpayer money to target transgender people
The state agency in July issued a nearly $1 million contract for legal services and costs in the litigation.
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
Bay News 9
Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report have released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country.
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
10NEWS
Flags to fly at half-staff this weekend in honor of fallen aerospace hero
TAMPA, Fla. — Flags are set to fly at half-staff on Saturday across the state of Florida in honor of Colonel Joseph W. Kittinger, Jr. who passed away on Dec. 9, 2022. The cause was lung cancer. The 94-year-old man was born and raised in Florida and "accomplished many...
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
Comments / 21