Sterling Heights, MI

Video: Sterling Heights officer saves choking infant

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Sterling Heights police officer is credited with saving the life of a one-year-old girl who was choking.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 2 p.m., officers received reports of a baby choking at a home in the 4600 block of Fox Hill Drive.

Sergeant Anthony Roeske was the first officer to arrive at the scene.

Roeske rushed into the garage, where the family was holding the baby girl, who was not breathing.

According to police, Roeske calmly took the baby and performed back thrusts to clear the baby's airway.

As Roeske did this, the baby coughed up what was obstructing her airway and began crying.

Police say the baby was turned over to the Sterling Heights Fire Department to get treated.

"If it wasn't for Sgt. Roeske's quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different. Not only did he save the baby, but Sgt. Roeske did an outstanding job consoling the family."

