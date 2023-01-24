Trinity United Methodist Church Holding First Craft Show, Seeks Vendors

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — Trinity United Methodist Church (TUMC) will be holding its first-ever Craft Show in March and is looking for vendors to participate in the event.

The 1st Annual Craft and Vendor Show is taking place on Saturday, March 25 from 10AM to 5PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City.

The show will feature local artisans and vendors who will be selling homemade and direct-sale merchandise. Items will also be on sale from TUMC's Trinity's Treasures, which are usable items donated by the community.

And, just in time for the holiday, the Easter Bunny will be on-hand at the Craft Show for pictures from 10AM to 2PM.

Refreshments will be available for purchase from the TUMC Hospitality Group, and proceeds will benefit the good Neighbor Guild.

Crafters, vendors, direct sellers and small businesses are invited to participate at the Craft Show. The cost to rent a 6' - 8' table is $40. Reservations are on a first come, first served basis. For more information, text or call Jennifer Smith at (609) 424-4111 or e-mail jblorie@gmail.com.



