ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

New Recreation and Community Calendar Software to Make Booking Space in Hoboken Parks Easier, Officials Say

By Eva Reid
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

HOBOKEN, NJ - The City of Hoboken has launched a new recreation registration and facilities reservation request system called RecDesk.

According to an alert from Mayor Ravi Bhalla's office the online platform permits users to create a user ID that will facilitate easier registration for recreation programs, access recreation program information, submit online payments, and enable community members to submit event requests to reserve public spaces.

First-time users will begin by clicking "Log In," which will prompt users to create an account and fill out their information. Users who plan to register their children for future recreation programs when registration launches should enable the "Head of Household" feature so additional family members can be added to the account. The City also recommends selecting the opt-in text alerts option, which will allow for notifications such as cancellations and rescheduling of games and programs. Once an account is created, the user can log in and begin exploring programs, register for available activities, and request to reserve public spaces.

The RecDesk calendar will also permit users to view upcoming events, programs, and community meetings. All city event requests now should be made through RecDesk, which now replaces previous event forms and other reservation methods.

“Through the new RecDesk platform, residents can more conveniently rent and reserve City facilities, register for upcoming recreation programs, and stay informed on important upcoming events and community meetings all in one convenient location,” Bhalla said. “This is just the latest example of how City Hall continues to upgrade our technology to streamline our services and better serve residents.”

Residents can visit hoboken.recdesk.com to access the new site. At this time, users can see the availability of public spaces in parks and public buildings and request reservations.

They also may register for a new adult pickleball program at the Multi-Service Center at 124 Grand St.   The new program, for residents 18 years old or older, offers three courts for rotational play three days a week starting on February 1 and ending on March 27.

Pickleball sessions will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to limited space, registered players can only attend the session for which they have registered. Registration is required to participate.

RecDesk will continue to be updated as more programming becomes available.

For more information on how to register for a recreation program or submit an event request form, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riQKY_0kPfd3CC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Free Sunday Parking in Red Bank - Support Small Businesses – They Support Our Town!

Red Bank, NJ: The Red Bank RiverCenter has announced that Free Parking will be offered on Sundays!       Red Bank thrives because of our restaurants, retail, arts and entertainment, financial and legal services; all small businesses that provide jobs and career opportunities. Small businesses put money back into their local community through paychecks and taxes, which improve local public services. A March 2022 Forbes Magazine article wrote, “Not only are small businesses driving the U.S. economy, but they also keep the American dream alive. According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), small businesses of 500 employees or fewer make up 99.9% of all U.S....
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Belmar Arts Center announces Quilts for Today and Tomorrow Exhibit

BELMAR, NJ — The Belmar Arts Center has announced its upcoming exhibit for February: “Quilts for Today and Tomorrow.” Artists will be creating unique and detailed quilts using a variety of fabrics and colors. According to the Belmar Arts Center, while quilts are often thought of as something comfy, “today’s quilts often become works of art when they’re not being so utilitarian.”  The digital submission deadline for the exhibition is Wednesday, February 8 at midnight. Artwork should be dropped off in person at the BAC, 608 River Road, on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Sunday, February 12...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news. CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29 UNION COUNTY The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County What Does a Union County Commissioner Do? NEW JERSEY New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town

  WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Little Falls Officials Cut Ribbon on Love and Flow Studios' New Location

LITTLE FALLS, NJ – Mayor James Damiano, along with members of the Council, celebrated the grand re-opening of Love and Flow Studios, a Wellness studio filled with handcrafted goods, on Saturday. Love and Flow Studios is a Latina owned business that aspires to inspire everyone to live a happy and healthy lifestyle. “I’m just super grateful,” Jessica Gonzalez, the owner said. “I’m just hoping that this place grows more. Being half Peruvian, I went down the deep end with plant medicine and supporting local vendors that make things from their hands, and my mom also does that, so I felt like during...
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Clinic set for Tuesday

HOBOKEN, NJ -  Reservations are being accepted for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic set to be held between 10:00 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at 605 Jackson Street. The clinic, which will provide vaccines and boosters to all those eligible six months and older is being co-hosted by The City of Hoboken and the Hudson Regional Health Commission. Walk-ins will be accepted by you can also make a reservation by clicking here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Painting by CCM Student from Denville Among Those on Display in Assemblywoman's Office

DENVILLE, NJ - A landscape by a Denville resident attending the County College of Morris is among the pieces of art now on display in the Chester office of state Assemblywoman Aura Dunn. Titled "Lake Arowhead," the pastel landscape by Denville resident Caterina Leff is one of six landscapes, painted by County College of Morris students, being displayed in Dunn's office. Dunn "has once again opened her Chester office to exhibit the work of six art students from County College of Morris (CCM), allowing the public to view and enjoy pastel landscapes created by these talented artists," said CCM. This is the fourth time Dunn is...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Passaic Valley Water Commission Begins Shutting Off Water Services

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PCWC) has begun shutting off water services for households with unpaid bills. There are approximately 7,500 delinquent accounts, totaling about $12.5 million throughout the Commission’s entire service area, officials said. “We’re shutting off about 30 accounts per day, weather permitting,” Bryan Frierson, Senior Public Information Assistant at PVWC told TAPinto Paterson. “We do not want to shut people off, so we’re encouraging our customers to call PVWC’s Customer Service Department for an interest-free payment plan.”  Customers can also check eligibility for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program by visiting pvwc.com. If a customer applies for the water bill assistance and receives a confirmation number, they need to call customer service and provide that confirmation number.  For application help and more information, dial 211 or 800-510-3102, text your zip code to 898-211 or email info@nj211.org. Customers can also call customer service at 973-340-4300. 
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Section of Westbound Broad St. in Summit Closed Nights Beginning Jan.30 Through Feb. 3

SUMMIT, NJ - Due to overnight utility work related to the new City of Summit Firehouse that is under construction, a portion of westbound Broad Street will be closed during the nighttime / overnight hours next week. Beginning on Monday, January 30, and continuing through Friday, February 3, Broad Street will be closed westbound from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. with a detour onto Walnut Street. A single lane will be open for vehicle traffic eastbound. Access to Overlook Medical Center and for emergency vehicles will not be impacted. The City of Summit Police will be on site for traffic management.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Several Rahway Locations Available for Scrap Metal Recycling and Paper Shredding

RAHWAY, NJ — The following Union County drive-through recycling programs can be used by any County resident this year, regardless of their hometown. 1. Scrap Metal Recycling: Drop off metal appliances, fencing, gutters, kitchenware and much more at two locations, in Rahway and Kenilworth. This program begins in April and continues on the first Thursday and third Saturday of each month until November. Visit ucnj.org/recycling/scrap-metal for complete details. Rahway River Park in Rahway (service yard) Emergency Services Complex 151 Kenilworth Blvd in Cranford 2. Secure Paper Shredding: Union County’s secure, mobile paper shredding program will visit locations in Scotch Plains, Plainfield, Berkeley Heights, Hillside, Clark, Cranford, Rahway, Union Township, and Westfield this year. The shredding events will take place from March to October, for a total of 13 events. Visit ucnj.org/recycling/mobile-paper-shredding for details. July 13, 2023: Rahway River Park [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Step Closer to Senior Housing in Bernardsville

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Like many towns across New Jersey, Bernardsville has had its share of struggles to implement its Affordable Housing Agreement. But they got a step closer at the Bernardsville Council's first full meeting of the year. The Council unanimously approved the acquisition of 210 North Finley Avenue by purchase or condemnation, which is now owned by Altomare Realty. The property is part of the town's Affordable Housing settlement, finalized in 2018, that includes up to 47 units of senior housing and will be a 100 percent Affordable Housing site. With an 100% affordable site, the cost is largely born by the Borough...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Resident Paints Kindness Rocks in Support of Seeing Eye Dog Organization

LIVINGSTON, NJ – Evie Singer, a 26-year Livingston resident who has spent her retirement volunteering for several service organizations, is on a new mission to spread positivity within the community by painting and selling “kindness rocks” in support of a local guide dog school called The Seeing Eye, Inc. “My hope is to spread kindness rocks all over Livingston because kindness is a simple thing,” said Singer, whose rocks feature positive words or phrases such as “Gratitude,” “Just Breathe,” “You Rock” and more. “I really want people of all ages to simply do one kind thing every day, and maybe the rocks...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Watchung Cuts the Ribbon on POURtuga Coffee House

WATCHUNG, NJ — Watchung neighbors turned out on Saturday to welcome POURtuga Coffee House to the Borough. Watchung Mayor Ron Jubin and Watchung Borough Council members were on hand to help cut the ribbon and officially welcome the coffee house and bakery to Watchung. SEE HERE  POURtuga is located on the Watchung Circle at 60 Stirling a road.  
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Keyport Garden Club Meeting: 11th Annual Keyport GardenWalk Returns

KEYPORT, NJ: After two years of having to hold the event virtually, the 11th Annual Keyport GardenWalk is returning to in-person the weekend of June 3 and 4. Partnering with the Keyport Bayfront Business Cooperative (KBBC), the Keyport Garden Club (KGC) hopes to have its best event to date with more gardens, informative speakers, entertainment, and family fun.  The KGC met at 3BR Distillery on January 25 to invite new members and discuss upcoming plans and events. Twenty-seven new members attended, offering the most interest in the KGC in several years and promising more ideas and excitement. The next Membership Meeting...
KEYPORT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Flag Raising Set for Wednesday

HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken residents are invited to "attend and celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans throughout the community and across the country," at a flag raising ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event will be held at Hoboken City Hall and begin at 11:00 a.m Hudson County officials will host a similar flag raising outside the William J. Brennan Courthouse at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paul Presinzano Announces Campaign for First Ward Council

HOBOKEN, NJ - Paul Presinzano, who ran unsuccessfully for an at-large council seat in 2021, has announced that he will seek the Hoboken’s First Ward seat, currently occupied by incumbent Councilman Michael DeFusco. An outspoken critic of Mayor Ravi Bhalla, Presinzano has raised concerns about the city’s finances, as well as the condition of local businesses in the First Ward – noting the number of vacant storefronts during a recent stroll through the Ward. He is concerned about the impact of redevelopment plans on existing businesses, he told TAPinto Hoboken, and has raised questions as to whether vacant stores are due to COVID,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plans for Cannabis Retail Store Get Approval by Board of Adjustment

UNION, NJ – Plans for a cannabis retail store on Route 22 West were presented at a December meeting of the township’s Board of Adjustment. The Bud Shop, LLC, to be located at 1565 Rt. 22 West, will move into the retail space vacated by Just Cribs in a strip mall that also houses LL Flooring and a steakhouse restaurant.  The applicants were seeking approval to renovate the existing retail space to open a Class 5 cannabis dispensary.  Attorney for the applicant, Daniel Lagana of Cleary, Giacobbe, Alfieri, Jacobs, LLC, said other than an updated sign, which may require a height variance,...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Final Rahway Soup Stroll is On, Runs Until 4 p.m. Today

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's final Soup Stroll event of the month is taking place today, Saturday, January 28, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Greater Union Township Chamber Welcomes Borough of Roselle Park

ROSELLE PARK, NJ - The Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors welcomed the Borough of Roselle Park as a new addition to its association at a ceremony held at Meridia on Westfield Luxury Apartments in the Borough. Officials from both Union and Roselle Park were in attendance to mark the occasion. “Although our Chamber has always welcomed businesses from outside the Union area to its membership roster, this is the first formal expansion of our organization that will bring the Roselle Park community under our auspices so that they may avail themselves of our member benefits and to have our...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Watch: Pop Up Exhibit at Rialto Chronicles African American History in Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — A temporary exhibit on African American History in Westfield s open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including talks and a jazz performance. Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the MLK Association, who is serving as a curator for the exhibit, discusses the exhibit and her role. For the full story click here.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy