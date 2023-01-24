New Recreation and Community Calendar Software to Make Booking Space in Hoboken Parks Easier, Officials Say

HOBOKEN, NJ - The City of Hoboken has launched a new recreation registration and facilities reservation request system called RecDesk.

According to an alert from Mayor Ravi Bhalla's office the online platform permits users to create a user ID that will facilitate easier registration for recreation programs, access recreation program information, submit online payments, and enable community members to submit event requests to reserve public spaces.

First-time users will begin by clicking "Log In," which will prompt users to create an account and fill out their information. Users who plan to register their children for future recreation programs when registration launches should enable the "Head of Household" feature so additional family members can be added to the account. The City also recommends selecting the opt-in text alerts option, which will allow for notifications such as cancellations and rescheduling of games and programs. Once an account is created, the user can log in and begin exploring programs, register for available activities, and request to reserve public spaces.

The RecDesk calendar will also permit users to view upcoming events, programs, and community meetings. All city event requests now should be made through RecDesk, which now replaces previous event forms and other reservation methods.

“Through the new RecDesk platform, residents can more conveniently rent and reserve City facilities, register for upcoming recreation programs, and stay informed on important upcoming events and community meetings all in one convenient location,” Bhalla said. “This is just the latest example of how City Hall continues to upgrade our technology to streamline our services and better serve residents.”

Residents can visit hoboken.recdesk.com to access the new site. At this time, users can see the availability of public spaces in parks and public buildings and request reservations.

They also may register for a new adult pickleball program at the Multi-Service Center at 124 Grand St. The new program, for residents 18 years old or older, offers three courts for rotational play three days a week starting on February 1 and ending on March 27.

Pickleball sessions will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to limited space, registered players can only attend the session for which they have registered. Registration is required to participate.

RecDesk will continue to be updated as more programming becomes available.

For more information on how to register for a recreation program or submit an event request form, click here.



