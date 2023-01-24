ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Man Punched, Choked Hoboken Police Officer, Report Says

By Eva Reid
 4 days ago

HOBOKEN, NJ - A Jersey City man reportedly punched and choked a Hoboken police officer, and threatened to kill several others, in a Monday incident.

According to Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka, members of the Hoboken Police Department responded to CVS on Washington Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. on a report of a male "acting in a disorderly manner."  When police units arrived, the male, identified as Steven Youmans of Jersey City, 37, was stopped, but sent on his way with no complaints.

Just 30 minutes later, at approximately, 3:50 a.m., Sgt. Donald Rosso reported observing Youmans in the vicinity of 4th and Hudson Streets opening packages which he did not possess during his prior police interaction. The packages were stolen from the 300 block of Hudson Street, the reports said.

While being placed under arrest Youmans reportedly punched and choked Sgt. Rosso befire additional police units arrived and were able to subdue him. During the transport and arrest process, Mecka said, Youmans threatened to kill multiple officers while trying to kick out the police car’s windows.

Youmans was charged with robbery, seven counts of terroristic threats (threat to kill), aggravated assault, and resisting arrest and transferred to the Hudson County Jail.

Sgt. Rosso was assessed by an ambulance for knee pain and refused further medical attention.

