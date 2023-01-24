ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Laurel Police Looking for Chronic Costco Shoplifter

By Kristin Antonello
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is suspected of shoplifting from Costco on Centerton Road over the weekend — and it's not the first time the person is accused of stealing.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21, when the suspect (pictured) entered Costco at about 9:26AM and loaded two Dyson vacuums and eight Roomba vacuums into a shopping cart. The individual passed all points of sale without paying for the items before they were confronted by Costco's loss prevention team, but was able to make off with two Roomba vacuums.

According to the MLPD, the suspect then got into a black Lincoln MKX (pictured) and left the scene.

This is not the first time the individual in question is accused of stealing, as the person is a suspect in numerous other shoplifting incidents at Costcos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at (856) 234-1414, Ext. 1599.




