Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
North Texas Ranks As A Top Spot To Rent In 2023
If you are looking to rent an apartment these days, the Dallas suburbs hold some of the best rental prospects in the county, according to a new report. As reported by RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, North Texas’s Frisco and McKinney are ranked as two of the best places to find a new apartment in 2023.
fox4news.com
Cook Children's patients create unique shoe line
Four young patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth were the designers of a unique line of shoes. Their footwear can be purchased online through Twisted X.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Best Dallas Buffet Options
We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.
orlandoparkstop.com
New Details Revealed for Universal Theme Park in Texas – Universal Kids Frisco
Universal Parks & Resorts have announced that a brand new theme park is being built in Frisco, Texas—but it will be unlike any of their existing parks. This new destination will feature kid-friendly rides set within immersive lands, as well as a 300-room hotel. Thanks to some newly released...
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant
DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant. The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Church Provides Free Prom Dresses, Accessories for Girls in Need
The Prom Closet at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano is opening again this year providing prom attire and accessories, free of charge, for girls around North Texas. This year’s event is from February 7-9, February 11, and February 13-18. According to the church’s website, Prom Closet was created...
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
Dallas restaurateur wanted in Colorado for harassment, disorderly conduct
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A warrant has been issued in Colorado for a Dallas restaurateur accused of alleged harassment and disorderly conduct. The warrant was filed for William Hunter Pond, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Pond is wanted for harassment - strike/shove/kick, and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture.
You Won’t Believe Your Eyes : Watch This Car Crash Into A TX Pool
One of the more shocking events caught on a home surveillance camera this week is out of North Texas!. From the backyard camera of a home in Lake Worth in North Texas, a terrifying crash can be seen in real-time. An SUV crashes through the backyard of a family home,...
fox4news.com
Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth
Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
