We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO