Denton, TX

inforney.com

North Texas basketball pregame — UTEP at UNT on Saturday night

Records: UNT 17-5, 8-3 Conference USA; UTEP 11-9, 4-5 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 63, UTSA 59; Florida Atlantic 67, UTEP 59. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in UNT’s win over UTSA and hit a key layup late to help the Mean Green hang on for the win. The senior has scored at least eight points in nine straight games and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
kjrh.com

Communities report tornado damage in Texas

Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
PASADENA, TX
CBS News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas

A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
PASADENA, TX

