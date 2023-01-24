Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Related
inforney.com
Top prospects Jayven Anderson, Kollin Lewis among recruits visiting UNT this weekend
North Texas has one last weekend to put together its 2023 recruiting class before national signing day next week. The Mean Green are expected to host up to five players, including Galena Park North Shore safety/linebacker Jayven Anderson and Gladewater wide receiver Kollin Lewis. Both Anderson and Lewis are highly...
inforney.com
North Texas basketball pregame — UTEP at UNT on Saturday night
Records: UNT 17-5, 8-3 Conference USA; UTEP 11-9, 4-5 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 63, UTSA 59; Florida Atlantic 67, UTEP 59. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in UNT’s win over UTSA and hit a key layup late to help the Mean Green hang on for the win. The senior has scored at least eight points in nine straight games and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
Aledo OL Isaac Sohn commits to UNT after injuries altered his recruiting process
Isaac Sohn had his future seemingly locked in heading into his senior season at Aledo last fall. The standout offensive lineman was recruited by a host of Football Subdivision programs and committed to UTSA. A series of injuries changed the course of Sohn’s recruiting process and led the 6-foot-5, 288-pound...
inforney.com
North Texas picked to win Conference USA softball title in preseason coaches' poll
North Texas is the overwhelming favorite to win another Conference USA softball title. The league released its preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday, when UNT received nine of the 10 first-place votes. The Mean Green have won three C-USA championships under coach Rodney DeLong and recently cracked the national Top...
inforney.com
UNT aiming to get back on track at home heading into game against UTSA
Tylor Perry could see a difference in just about every aspect of the way North Texas played last week when the Mean Green knocked off UAB on the road when compared to just a few days before. UNT cruised to a win over the Blazers and looked like a totally...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
A New Universal Theme Park Is Coming to Texas—Here’s What We Know
Universal Parks & Resorts is no stranger to immersing its fans in fantastic new worlds. Whether it be the beloved Harry Potter World—where you really feel like you’re in a Harry Potter movie—or Springfield, home of The Simpsons, millions of fans flock to Universal parks around the world every year for unmatched theme park experiences.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Houston resident $1 million richer after Mega Millions win
Well, there's not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it's better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.
inforney.com
A bacteria that eats greenhouse gases while making bioplastic? UNT researchers break big ground with tiny organism
A University of North Texas microbiologist landed a $1 million grant to study a bacteria that could help turn greenhouse gases into a bioplastic or biofuel. It’s a big check for a microbe, said Calvin Henard, a researcher in the UNT BioDiscovery Institute. Henard is leading the team working...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
kjrh.com
Communities report tornado damage in Texas
Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
What you need to know about the potential for winter weather next week in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of North Texas saw some snow early in the week before it quickly left, but now, some more winter weather is expected to make its way into the region next week. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared the potential for winter weather...
Comments / 0