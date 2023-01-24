ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Best emergency product for when you are stuck in the middle of no where!

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Maybe you’re ready for an adventure this weekend. Imagine exploring the outdoors in an UTV, taking in the beautiful views of our state, but what happens when the unexpected occurs? Flat tire or an accident can leave you stranded and in need of assistance, but Safe Sled can help take some of that stress out of an emergency situation. Bryan Caldwell, Safe Sled Owner and Creator, joined us in the studio to dish on this handy piece of emergency equipment.
Dog treats to help train your dog and keep them healthy

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) We only want what is best for our furry friends and with these treats it is guaranteed. Abigail Burns, the founder of the new Utah company called “life elevated raw pet products” joined us today to talk about her new product. Her doggy treats are completely made of raw ingredients making it healthy for your dogs. Another thing about these treats is that they have strong smells making your dog pay attention to you rather than other distractions.
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
Uplifting Women and Mothers with ANYA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs a woman can have. Aubrey Grossen, the founder of ANYA (A New You Again) talked with us about what her program does for women’s and mothers’ mental health. Aubrey struggled...
Helping others cope with the help of a podcast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Offering real life solutions to real life problems is the key. The Resilience Talk Network is here to be a safe place and help people cope with everyday challenges. Brad Neufeld, Founder of Resilience Talk Network, joined with Al Richards from The Other Side Addiction Podcast share their perspectives on how sharing your story can help others.
Taste something sweet with Granite Bakery at this years Bridal Showcase

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Getting ready for a wedding takes a lot of work! You have to find the right venue, the flowers, and of course– the cake! So we are making the process simple. Owner, Janna Ellis, of Granite Bakery joined us in the studio to dish all about this years Bridal Showcase.
Come watch world class skiers from the national ability center

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) People need recreation in their everyday lives no matter what ability level they are at. Today we were joined by Tracy Meier and Orlando Perez to talk about the upcoming event. Tracy is a rep. from the ability center and Orlando is the rep from Puerto Rico in the competition. Orlando feels since he has been moving and doing sports it makes him feel abled rather than disabled. This upcoming competition in Park City is a perfect opportunity to support members of the National ability center.
Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. S.B. 16 Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures. S.B. 16 bans certain gender reassignment procedures and hormonal treatments for...
Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
Savory Maple Roasted Squash

PROVO, UT (Good Things Utah) – Communal Restaurant has delicious food and is a great place for any sort of family or friend gathering! Their menu changes with the seasons, and their ingredients come from local purveyors like Snuck Farms, Intermountain Gourmet, and Amano Chocolate. Matt Eckelmann, Chef & General Manager at Communal Restaurant, joined us today to talk about the restaurant, and also showed us how to make their signature Maple Roasted Squash!
Preliminary report on fatal Provo airport crash released

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have released a preliminary report on the tragic Provo airplane crash that killed 62-year-old Nathan Ricks in early January. The report provided witness testimonies that describe the moments leading to the crash as well as what investigators found...
