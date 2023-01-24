Read full article on original website
TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill sweeps Gorman in doubleheader
The Brook Hill soccer teams swept Bishop Gorman in a TAPPS Division III District 2 doubleheader at Mewbourne Field in Tyler. The Lady Guard won 8-0, while the the Guard won 7-0. GIRLS. Caroline Smith and Ella Hardee each had hat tricks for Brook Hill. Drea Tonroy and Jaclynn Williams...
Chapel Hill edges Bullard in soccer shootout
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs won over the Bullard Panthers 5-4 in a shootout on Tuesday in a District 14-4A soccer match at Bulldog Stadium. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. The Bulldogs scored with about four minutes left in regulation for a 1-0 lead.
Girls Basketball: Lady Hawks capture fifth straight district title
HAWKINS — Hawkins defeated McLeod, 68-44, on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball, clinching the Lady Hawks fifth consecutive league championship. Hawkins improves to 10-0 in district and 17-2 on the season. The Lady Hawks, coached by Quiana Conde, have two remaining district games — at Harleton (6 p.m. Tuesday) and vs. Linden-Kildare (5 p.m., Feb. 3).
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriots host Oklahoma Christian Saturday
The fourth doubleheader in a five-game homestand is on tap on Saturday as the UT Tyler Patriot basketball teams play host to Oklahoma Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m. The Patriot women are 17-3 overall and 12-1...
TVCC tops Apache Ladies on last-second shot
Destinee McDowell scored on an inside drive with 1.4 seconds on the clock, topping off an 8-0 run in the final 64 seconds as No. 2 Trinity Valley edged the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, 64-63, in a Region XIV women's basketball game on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Apache...
College Basketball Notebook: Big Sandy's Josiah Johnson becomes Mary Hardin-Baylor's all-time leading scorer
Former Big Sandy High School standout Josiah Johnson became the all-time leading scorer at Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Cru’s 95-92 win over Concordia on Saturday. Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 16:50 left in the second half that put him all alone atop the school’s leaderboard with 1,696 points.
Time to Play Ball: Apaches set to begin season on weekend
Last season, the Apaches returned to Division I for the baseball season. Tyler Junior College held their own despite no scholarships. Now, in 2023 TJC has a scholarship team and is ready to compete in Region XIV baseball. With the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado a goal, the...
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro
There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
#bEASTTexas recruits staying busy
Recruiters have always targeted the toughness, skill and talent of East Texas high school football players, and they will once again be rewarded when the region’s next crop joins college programs over the next couple of years. The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at Wednesday’s National Signing Day...
Ex-college assistant Beau Trahan taking over at Tyler Legacy
Beau Trahan comes to Tyler Legacy with a lot of experience. He knows his way around both sides of the football, both as a player and a coach. And now, the former Texas high school football coach who has spent the past 15 years at the collegiate level is now a Red Raider.
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.48 feet below pool. Bass are slow and scattered on deep grass lines in 8-12 feet. Chatterbaits and jerk baits fished on the grass edges have been productive. Caddo — FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 1.27 feet above pool. With all the...
Lineup announced for 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler
The lineup for this year’s Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was announced Friday morning. There will be six performers for the annual festival on Saturday, May 6, including Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies, and Kailtin Butts. “Charley...
UT Tyler receives $1.3 million grant to support student mental health programming across area school districts
The University of Texas at Tyler has been awarded more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program to help support the mental health needs of students in East Texas district schools. The program was recently authorized by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s...
PHOTOS: A look back at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival through the years
The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is a mainstay event for downtown Tyler, featuring the best of Texas music and barbecue. Each year attendees are so eager to hit the bricks that the festival has sold out every year it's been in existence, according to organizers. In 2021, the annual event returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Read the full story about this year's music and barbecue lineup here.
New Paramount Pictures movie to include pilots with local ties who died during Wings Over Dallas
A new Paramount Pictures action thriller, Condor’s Nest, will hit a little close to home as it features in-flight scenes with the historic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders and two pilots with local Tyler ties who lost their lives when planes collided at a Wings Over Dallas show late last year.
Kilgore's Main Street Project enters final phases
KILGORE — A two-year project to address long-standing issues on a major Kilgore thoroughfare has entered its final phase, according to the city. “Please be aware that construction activities on Main Street are now including road repairs which will require lane closures for minimized sections of Main Street,” the city posted this week on its website.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Featuring Diana Hector-Norwood, violin; and Janel Hector, harp. Dining area will open at 11:30 a.m.. Beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Tyler City Council recognizes combined 105.5 years of service to employees
Tyler’s City Council kicked off Wednesday’s meeting by recognizing the retirement of Diego Varona, a 4-month-old who served the city proudly for three months. Diego was a participant in the Infants at Work program with his mother, Amber Rojas-Varona, Main Street director for the City of Tyler. The...
Report: Gladewater jail inmate commits suicide
A Gladewater jail inmate died Friday after using his jail uniform to hang himself, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Caleb Sean Denison had turned 29 on Christmas Eve. He was arrested Jan. 20 on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor, according to the report.
Flint man sentenced to 60 years in prison after what police called murder-suicide attempt
A Flint man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member. Charles Ronald Lowrance, 73, was involved in what authorities said was an attempted murder-suicide last February. Lowrance shot his wife in the chest then shot himself at a home on County Road 140 on Feb. 3, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
