Read full article on original website
Related
PREP BASKETBALL: Addison collects senior night wins over St. Bernard
ADDISON, Ala. — It was Senior Night at Addison on Friday, as they hosted the men and women’s teams from Saint Bernard, and it turned out very well for the two home teams. St. Bernard’s girls’ team, populated by mainly underclassman, was handled 61-27 by the Lady Bulldogs. The men’s game was even worse as the Saints only had six players and two of those kids aren’t even listed on their official roster. Addison dunked their way past St. Bernard 100-26. Addison 61 – St. Bernard 27 (Varsity Girls) The St. Bernard Ladies scored the first two points of the game, a...
Big first quarter propels Coldwater past Hastings in girls varsity hoops
COLDWATER, MI. — A 17-0 first quarter run propelled the Coldwater girls varsity basketball team to their fifth straight victory and thirteenth win overall as the Cardinals rolled past the Hastings Lady Saxons for the 39-23 victory. The first quarter onslaught was led by freshman Rylie VanAken who hit a triple and back-to-back driving...
WMBB
NBH mercy rules Freeport to advance to district championship
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven girls soccer team beat Freeport in mercy rule 8-0 to advance to the Class 3A District 1 Championship game. The Buccaneers improved to 12-6-1 and will play Pensacola Catholic in the district championship. The Bulldogs fell to 13-5.
Comments / 0