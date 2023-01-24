ADDISON, Ala. — It was Senior Night at Addison on Friday, as they hosted the men and women’s teams from Saint Bernard, and it turned out very well for the two home teams. St. Bernard’s girls’ team, populated by mainly underclassman, was handled 61-27 by the Lady Bulldogs. The men’s game was even worse as the Saints only had six players and two of those kids aren’t even listed on their official roster. Addison dunked their way past St. Bernard 100-26. Addison 61 – St. Bernard 27 (Varsity Girls) The St. Bernard Ladies scored the first two points of the game, a...

