WRAL
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
Sheriff: 3 arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
Four juveniles arrested, charged with murder of Chesterfield 16-year-old
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers responded to Chippenham Hospital at the request of the Richmond Police Department after 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis was admitted with a gunshot wound. Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
WMBF
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
Lumberton man gets 15 months for 2020 hit-and-run death in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hit and run in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist on Highway 9 in Horry County and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Justin Lindsay, 23, pleaded guilty to hit and run, duties of a driver […]
columbuscountynews.com
McKamey Headed for Death Row
James Edward McKamey will become the 137th inmate on North Carolina’s Death Row when he is transferred from the Columbus County Detention Center in the coming days. After mandatory appeals, McKamey will face lethal injection in the first capital murder conviction and sentence in Columbus County in more than a decade. McKamey killed beloved Whiteville music teacher Carol Greer in 2016, and stabbed her neighbor, Reshonta Love, 19 times.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Multiple firearms seized in arrests
WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
WECT
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
7th, 8th people charged after missing North Carolina man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been taken into custody and charged in the killing of a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing and found dead in the Green Sea area, authorities said. The arrests of Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and James Ryan Porter, 26, of Tabor […]
cbs17
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Christopher Guyant, told CBS 17 two people were shot at...
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
cbs17
Woman dies, 2 others injured after car veers off road, hits tree in Halifax County
SOUTH WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and two other passengers were injured in a single-car crash Friday afternoon in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road in Halifax County around 12:35 p.m. Friday, according...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages. On...
cbs17
School bus driver wins $150K lottery prize, plans to pay off house in Warren County
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County school bus driver is celebrating after a big lottery win. Paula Harris, of Warrenton, won $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off and collected her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, according to a release from the North Carolina Education lottery. It said she bought...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County. Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in...
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
