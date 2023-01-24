Read full article on original website
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
inforney.com
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro
There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
inforney.com
Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0
Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
inforney.com
Soccer: Palestine extends district win streak to 84 games
DIBOLL — The No. 1 ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their soccer district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night. The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship
McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
inforney.com
Museum unveils artwork to mark 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver's Tyler visit
In a corner off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler sits a modest building — but inside is full of the history of the city's Black community. “This place is a jewel of Tyler, Texas,” said Stanley Cofer, member of the committee advisory board of Texas African American Museum (TAAM).
inforney.com
Spring 2023 enrollment marks continued growth for ETBU
East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2023 enrollment surpassed the Spring 2022 enrollment record, with 1,560 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2023. The 4.35% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment marks the first time Spring semester enrollment is over 1,500. “This is a testament...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: A look back at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival through the years
The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is a mainstay event for downtown Tyler, featuring the best of Texas music and barbecue. Each year attendees are so eager to hit the bricks that the festival has sold out every year it's been in existence, according to organizers. In 2021, the annual event returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Read the full story about this year's music and barbecue lineup here.
inforney.com
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
inforney.com
Police: Man killed by deputy during domestic-disturbance call
A Smith County man is dead following a domestic disturbance call at the 23000 block of County Road 459. At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received the call from a female victim stating she was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence, according to Sheriff Larry R. Smith of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
inforney.com
Mosaic Market brings community to local vendors
Overcast skies and chilly temperatures didn’t dampen the turnout Saturday morning to the Mosaic Market in Tyler. “I was really afraid the weather was going to keep people away,” said Christina Dubas, representative of Sola Bread Co. for markets and catering. “But the turnout has been fantastic.”
