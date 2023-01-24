Read full article on original website
Related
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
How the wokeness it pushes could destroy higher education
“Get woke, go broke.” It’s a phrase people coined to describe the failure of Hollywood’s recent politics-drenched efforts at blockbuster films, from which viewers stayed away in droves. But now it applies to another field: higher education. College and graduate degrees were comparatively rare before about 1970. People could be quite successful without them, and there was little stigma attached to their absence. That changed as the baby boomers and the GI Bill hit colleges. By the 1970s, college became an essential ticket to entry in the managerial and professional classes (and even to military promotions). Where higher ed had once been...
Science professor says challenging university diversity and climate initiatives has been 'career suicide'
Dr. Matthew Wielicki joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss leaving the University of Alabama amid the rise of DEI initiatives and a "false climate emergency."
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
How a ‘weed out’ class led to a renowned professor’s dismissal
Learn how students taking an organic chemistry class with a renowned professor made a petition that led to the teacher’s dismissal on the latest episode of “Something Offbeat.”
University Campus Alert System Expands Automatic Enrollment to Text
UChicago’s cAlert system will now collect personal contact information in order to automatically sign-up University community members for text alerts. Previously, only email addresses were automatically enrolled in the cAlert system, with community members being able to register an SMS capable device for alerts online. The update was announced...
KQED
New research review questions the evidence for special education inclusion
For the past 25 years, U.S. policy has urged schools to keep students with disabilities in the same classrooms with their general education peers unless severe disabilities prevent it. It seems a humane policy not to wall off those with disabilities and keep them apart from society. Who would argue against it?
Government Technology
Higher Ed Reactions to ChatGPT Run the Gamut
Most chatbots to date have barely been able to hold basic conversations, but one of the latest leaps forward in artificial intelligence — ChatGPT — can answer complex questions and even write coherent essays, prompting widespread concerns among educators about its potential to enable academic dishonesty. While the New York City Department of Education and Seattle Public Schools recently banned access to ChatGPT from school-owned networks and devices, similar discussions are taking place among higher education administrators and educators about how to approach the issues raised by the technology amid the ongoing digitization of teaching and learning.
Whit
Rowan NAACP hosts first meeting of the semester
As students enjoyed pizza, music, and Kahoot, the NAACP met for the first time during the spring semester to discuss their agenda for the rest of the academic year. Following an eventful fall semester, Tuesday, Jan. 24, served as a welcome back for the Rowan chapter of the NAACP. President Gabrielle Langevine led a general body meeting that set the stage for what is to come in the spring. The club outlined its three primary initiatives for the semester, explained by Director of Public Relations Sidney Toussaint.
Phys.org
Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report
British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
Yale’s new partnership carries out intentions of connecting HBCUs and PWIs
Yale, the prestigious private ivy-league university, has taken a step towards more significant change as it recently announced a new program in collaboration with the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Pennington Fellowship stemmed from the input and recommendations of the President’s Committee on Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Yale. It was created in collaboration with four HBCUs across the country.
ChatGPT bot passes law school exam
A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a U.S. law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT, from OpenAI - a U.S. company that this week got a massive injection of cash from Microsoft - uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate streams of text from simple prompts. The results have been so good that educators have warned it could lead to widespread cheating and even signal the end of traditional classroom teaching methods. Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the...
Alarmed by AI Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach
While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.
boldsky.com
Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
psychologytoday.com
ChatGPT Forces Us to Rethink Student Effort and Laziness
The emergence of ChatGPT in education forces us to think more carefully about student motivation. AI in education will turn standard educational tasks into busywork. The purpose of education may come to be seen as furthering human meaning. The student experience has always involved a combination of work and play....
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
kidsinthehouse.com
Best Courses For Teachers Working With Children
As a teacher, nothing is more important than learning about child development behavior and mental health, ways you can properly support children, and methods to help boost their confidence. With the right courses, teachers can be better equipped to provide the best education possible for their students. Here are five...
Comments / 0