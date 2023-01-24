Read full article on original website
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Why payers are fretting over a proposed CMS rule: 7 things to know
A proposed rule change coming from CMS is making payers nervous. CMS is expected to issue its final rule on risk adjustment data valuation, and the change could have a big impact on Medicare Advantage plans. In 2018, the agency proposed eliminating the fee-for-service adjuster, which allows for a permissible number of payment errors in audits.
How payers stack up on employee wages
Cigna and Humana are leading among healthcare companies for offering fair wages to employees, according to Just Capital's ranking of the "most just" companies. The rankings, published Jan. 10, compared the top 1,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. on several different social responsibility categories, including supporting workers, communities, customers, shared governance and environment.
'Our job is much bigger than just publishing rates': The steps ahead for payers' pricing data
It's now been over six months since consumers gained access to healthcare pricing information through their health plans — but some experts say the published data is largely unusable or doesn't steer patients in the right direction for care. Since July 1, payers have been required by CMS to...
