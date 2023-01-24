John Swift was a member of the University Board of Regents and a Seton Hall alumus. John Swift, member of the University Board of Regents, passed away on January 13 at age 87. A native of Orange, Swift was a proud alumnus of Seton Hall, graduating in 1960 with a B.S.B. in Management. He immediately entered the U.S. Navy, where he served our country for four years, then began to build what would be a remarkable career in advertising for the health care industry.

