Read full article on original website
Related
shu.edu
U.S. News Rankings Place Seton Hall University’s Online Education Leadership in Top 17 Percent
Graduates of Seton Hall's education leadership programs are making an impact as curriculum supervisors, principals and superintendents in school districts around the country. In its new national survey of online graduate education programs, U.S. News and World Report has recognized the College of Education and Human Services' online graduate program in Education Leadership, Management and Policy as one of the top in the nation, rising significantly over the last year.
shu.edu
MLK Scholars Meet Harvard Scholar, Reflect on Symposium
During Seton Hall University's fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Symposium, various first-year Martin Luther King Program Scholars prepared a presentation on the unique aspects and characteristics of Rev. Dr. King’s leadership style and how each leadership attribute was developed in the context of the civil rights movement. The leadership attributes ranged from how to use your voice effectively to listening to one’s followers to how to build allies.
shu.edu
Remembering Alumnus and Regent John Swift, Advertising Executive; Champion of Catholicism and Athletics
John Swift was a member of the University Board of Regents and a Seton Hall alumus. John Swift, member of the University Board of Regents, passed away on January 13 at age 87. A native of Orange, Swift was a proud alumnus of Seton Hall, graduating in 1960 with a B.S.B. in Management. He immediately entered the U.S. Navy, where he served our country for four years, then began to build what would be a remarkable career in advertising for the health care industry.
shu.edu
National Building Coalition Institute (NCBI) DEI Training Commences
On January 11, twenty-two members from the Seton Hall community participated in the National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI) three-day train-the-trainer program, which was sponsored by the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Members included but were not limited to faculty, staff, and administrators from the College of Arts & Sciences, School of Diplomacy & International Relations, School of Health & Medical Sciences, University Advancement, Office of EEOC & Title IX Compliance, Human Resources, University Libraries, Office of the Provost, and Student Services.
shu.edu
Rev. Forrest M. Pritchett Named Interim Director of Africana Studies
Rev. Dr. Forrest M. Pritchett, a longtime civil rights leader and eminent voice at Seton Hall for 45 years, has been named interim director of Africana Studies. His appointment began on January 15 and will continue for one year. Rev. Pritchett is well-known for his wide experience at the University,...
shu.edu
The Praxis Program – Tenth Anniversary
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Praxis Program of Seton Hall University announces the publication of an article in the most recent issue of the Journal of Catholic Higher Education, Volume 40, Number 2, Summer 2021, (JCHE) entitled “Faculty Development: Mission and Methods for Practical Integration,” authored by Linda Garofalo, Director of the Praxis Program, Danute Nourse, Co-Director, and Mary Garofalo, Research Lead at Kean University.
shu.edu
That 70s Catholicism
That Professor Rzeznik researched, curated, and designed. The initial premiere happened earlier in the month when the historical society hosted members of the American Catholic Historical Association, the nation's primary professional organization for scholars of Catholic history. Focusing on developments in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the exhibit looks back on...
Comments / 0