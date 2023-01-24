If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. PEX piping is made from flexible plastic and is an alternative to copper or steel water supply pipes. PEX pipes were initially used for radiant heat flooring, but have since become extremely popular for plumbing projects, due to their flexibility and ease of installation. In fact, it has made it possible for many people to perform DIY plumbing fixes in their homes or businesses. Also, PEX piping does not corrode as copper and steel pipes do, so leaks and water contamination aren’t an issue.

