A Navasota Junior High Student has been banned from school property after a social media photo appears to show the student in possession of a firearm on campus. Navasota Independent School District released a press release Friday afternoon to notify the community of the incident. The press release stated NISD personnel were notified of a picture posted Wednesday night of a student in possession of a firearm. The photo was posted on the student’s social media account. NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said in the release, “We have reason to believe that we can prove from the picture that the student was on school property at Navasota Junior High when the picture was taken. We can not, at this time identify when the picture was taken. We did confirm the student was not present at school Wednesday.”

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO