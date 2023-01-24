Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
Live Like a Celebrity in This Richmond, TX Home With An 8-Car Garage
Just as soon as I win a lottery jackpot, I would be ready to look for a legendary property such as this one in Richmond, Texas. The first thing that caught my eye was the beautiful work that is done with stone and stucco to the exterior of this home, it just looks amazing. While I might not be able to afford this luxurious property someone is going to love buying this place for their family.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY WILL NOT PURSUE ACTION IN HOHLT PARK CASE
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken says she will not take further action on the case involving Sunday’s discovery of fetal remains at Hohlt Park. Renken said in a statement this (Thursday) morning that upon reviewing the facts of the investigation, “there are no charges that can be brought under the law, and no felony offense was committed.”
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night 10:20, Cpl. Armando Guerra made contact with Jackson Heath, 17 of Brenham, in the 100 block of Laney Street in reference to an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Heath was taken into custody without incident on the warrant for Burglary of a Building. Once in custody Heath was also found to be in Possession of Marijuana prior to his transport to the Washington County Jail. Heath was booked in on the warrant and Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County
Prosecutors say Jared Dicus' bond should be raised from $500,000 to at least $1 million. Documents cite aggressive behavior against law enforcement following a DWI arrest in November 2022.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
KBTX.com
Amazon responds to Brazos County Prime delivery concerns
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been over a month since we first brought you Amazon Prime delivery issues from customers. Thursday, KBTX received a statement from Amazon that could explain why it’s happening for certain customers. Amazon Prime members across Brazos County have reached out to KBTX...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
kwhi.com
LAKE SOMERVILLE CAMPING FEES TO INCREASE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1
Camping fees at Lake Somerville will increase at Rocky Creek and Yegua Creek Parks, effective April 1st. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Fort Worth District announced on Friday that 50-amp campsites, which are currently $28 per night, will increase to $30 per night year-round. The 30-amp tent...
Navasota Examiner
NJH student banned from school following social media post
A Navasota Junior High Student has been banned from school property after a social media photo appears to show the student in possession of a firearm on campus. Navasota Independent School District released a press release Friday afternoon to notify the community of the incident. The press release stated NISD personnel were notified of a picture posted Wednesday night of a student in possession of a firearm. The photo was posted on the student’s social media account. NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said in the release, “We have reason to believe that we can prove from the picture that the student was on school property at Navasota Junior High when the picture was taken. We can not, at this time identify when the picture was taken. We did confirm the student was not present at school Wednesday.”
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3