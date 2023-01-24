The Department of Transportation and Development has announced upcoming lane closures in Lafayette. The following closures will be in effect on Tuesday, January 31st. Ambassador Caffery southbound right lane at Crescent Ranch from 8:30 am. to 10:30 am. Dover Blvd southbound left turn lane at Ambassador Caffery from 8:30 am. to 10:30 am, and Bertrand Drive northbound left through lane at Dulles/Billeaud Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO