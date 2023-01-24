Read full article on original website
Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of strong China market reopening
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday, with investors positioning for a strong opening for the mainland China markets after the Lunar New Year break. ** Mainland China markets are due to resume trading on Monday. ** "Optimism of a recovery in the mainland and the...
Optimism over China, peak bond yields draw flows into stocks -BofA
(Reuters) -Weekly inflows into stocks in the week to Wednesday were the largest in six weeks, data from BofA Global Research showed, as China's reopening of its borders and expectations that bond yields have peaked fed investor risk appetite. Investors poured $13.9 billion into stocks with $3.4 billion flowing into...
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
COLUMN-Fed will not wait for inflation at target before easing: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 27 (Reuters) - If recent history is anything to go by, the Federal Reserve will not wait for inflation to fall to its target before cutting interest rates again. There is a growing chorus among investors that the Fed will not - indeed, cannot - cut interest...
Gold dips on firm dollar as traders brace for U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while investors braced for U.S. economic data that could provide clues on the whether the Federal Reserve would further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,936.97 per ounce by 0935 GMT, after...
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday. The growth was "directly connected" to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup...
Stocks, dollar gain on resilient U.S. economy
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock performance rose and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after a slew of data showed a strong U.S. economy that is decelerating with slowing inflation, suggesting the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized...
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
(Reuters) - Five of the biggest U.S. chipmakers were set to erase nearly $15 billion in market value on Friday after Intel Corp stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and...
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing."
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at...
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
Ukraine's trade deficit seen widening due to air strikes, harvest - central bank
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank expects Ukraine's trade deficit to widen considerably this year due to a smaller projected grain harvest and Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk told reporters on Thursday.
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
* DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
* ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville. The website uses...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang it infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday. “Simply put, using lawful...
