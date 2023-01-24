The DAR Gila Valley Chapter is preparing for their “Strawberries for Scholarships” fundraiser for Valentine’s Day. Contributed photos from 2020. After two years of pandemic shut-down, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are gearing up with their local student awards and scholarship fundraiser to, once again, provide plates of chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.

