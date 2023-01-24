Read full article on original website
FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS
FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.'S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life.
Patients got used to emailing their doctors with health questions during the pandemic. Now hospitals are charging them.
Hospitals across the country have begun to charge patients for some correspondence with their doctors, after telehealth boomed in the pandemic.
Spark Therapeutics Enters Into Strategic Collaboration With Neurochase For Use Of Proprietary Delivery Technology For Cns Disorders
SPARK THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH NEUROCHASE FOR USE OF PROPRIETARY DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY FOR CNS DISORDERS
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville.
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP SJSC: ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY
Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say
Achieving the aggressive offshore wind power goals of the federal government and individual states will require billions of dollars in spending on transmission infrastructure, according to a pair of new reports. Researchers said reaching the goals would also need “unprecedented” cooperation between grid operators and federal and state agencies, and programs would be aided by […] The post Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 308.9 Mln Naira
GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE 4.97 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 6 BILLION NAIRA. GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 308.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 764.4 MILLION NAIRA
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to
The human genome needs updating. But how do we make it fair?
Healthcare’s standard genome is mostly based on one American. As we enter the era of personalised medicine, this bias has drawbacks for much of the world’s population
Can you tell if your gas stove is hurting your health?
The debate over whether or not to ban gas stoves may have started as an environmental issue — and then became a political issue — but it's also a health issue.
Sol Gel Acquires Patidegib
SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - PHASE 3 STUDY EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2023, WITH RESULTS EXPECTED BY END OF 2025. SOL-GEL ACQUIRES PATIDEGIB, A PHASE 3, FDA-BREAKTHROUGH-DESIGNATED ORPHAN PRODUCT CANDIDATE TO PURSUE POTENTIAL MARKET OF OVER $300 MILLION.
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd's (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China.
Watchdog puts social influencers on notice
Social media influencers who mislead their followers are facing a crackdown from the consumer watchdog as part of a push for more transparency. More than 100 influencers have been identified for investigation after over 150 tip-offs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The watchdog asked people to identify any
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United
Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China offsets U.S. decline
Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor confirmed its full-year
Warren tells FTC she is "particularly concerned" about Amgen and Indivior deals
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen's plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics, and addiction specialist Indivior's plan
Stocks, dollar gain on resilient U.S. economy
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock performance rose and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after a slew of data showed a strong U.S. economy that is decelerating with slowing inflation, suggesting the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized
