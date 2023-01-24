ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS

* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.'S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS
Spark Therapeutics Enters Into Strategic Collaboration With Neurochase For Use Of Proprietary Delivery Technology For Cns Disorders

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH NEUROCHASE FOR USE OF PROPRIETARY DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY FOR CNS DISORDERS
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER (Reporting by Joyce Lee) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake

(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville.
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co

Jan 29 (Reuters) - SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP SJSC:. * ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say

Achieving the aggressive offshore wind power goals of the federal government and individual states will require billions of dollars in spending on transmission infrastructure, according to a pair of new reports. Researchers said reaching the goals would also need “unprecedented” cooperation between grid operators and federal and state agencies, and programs would be aided by […] The post Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 308.9 Mln Naira

* GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE 4.97 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 6 BILLION NAIRA. * GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 308.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 764.4 MILLION NAIRA
Sol Gel Acquires Patidegib

* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - PHASE 3 STUDY EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2023, WITH RESULTS EXPECTED BY END OF 2025. * SOL-GEL ACQUIRES PATIDEGIB, A PHASE 3, FDA-BREAKTHROUGH-DESIGNATED ORPHAN PRODUCT CANDIDATE TO PURSUE POTENTIAL MARKET OF OVER $300 MILLION.
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?

CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd's (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China.
Watchdog puts social influencers on notice

Social media influencers who mislead their followers are facing a crackdown from the consumer watchdog as part of a push for more transparency. More than 100 influencers have been identified for investigation after over 150 tip-offs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China offsets U.S. decline

Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor confirmed its full-year
Warren tells FTC she is "particularly concerned" about Amgen and Indivior deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen's plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics, and addiction specialist Indivior's plan
Stocks, dollar gain on resilient U.S. economy

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock performance rose and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after a slew of data showed a strong U.S. economy that is decelerating with slowing inflation, suggesting the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized
