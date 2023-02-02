ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

No Powerball winner: Jackpot jumps to $700 million for Saturday drawing

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvriw_0kPfRbQL00

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot drawing, setting up a $700 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

>> Read more trending news

If the jackpot does not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $375.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The $700 million prize is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy