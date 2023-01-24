Read full article on original website
knuj.net
NEW ULM CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce is having their annual meeting this (Thursday) evening at Turner Hall. President and CEO of the Chamber Sarah Warmka says the Business of the Year award recipients will be announced. There are three nominees in the large and small business catories. In the large business category the nominees are NUVERA, Christensen Farms and GSM. The small business of the year nominees are Fuel Graphics, New Ulm Real Estate and Bank Midwest. Also, recently named Tourism Person of the Year Lisa Besemer will be recognized as well. Social hour starts at 5:30, dinner at 6:30 and a program will follow. The program will consist of information regarding 2023 Chamber initiatives and updates from committees.
KEYC
City of Mankato to residents - Help us help you: Garbage and recycling container tips
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the heavy snow, proper placement of garbage and recycling carts is important. Carts placed in the street can become road obstacles for motorists and also make it difficult for snowplows to clear roads of snow quickly and efficiently. When placing carts for garbage and recycling...
knuj.net
Friday Schedule
LESUEUR/HEN_______AT TRI CITY UNITED________7:15PM. RED ROCK CENTRAL_________AT ADRIAN/ELLSWORTH________7:15PM. SW MN CHRISTIAN_______AT MT LAKE/COMFREY_______7:15PM. HERON LAKE/OKA/F________AT WESTBROOK/WG________7:15PM. MINNEWASKA________AT B.O.L.D._________7:15PM. WRESTLING. RED ROCK CEN INVT-NEW ULM, LSH, ST JAMES. BOY’S HOCKEY. FAIRMONT________AT REDWOOD VALLEY_______7:30PM. WASECA_______AT MARSHALL_______5:30PM. GIRL’S HOCKEY. HUTCHINSON_______AT MINNESOTA RIVER_______7PM. WASECA________AT MARSHALL_______7:30PM. WINDOM_______AT MORRIS/BENSON________5PM.
myklgr.com
Two injured in Redwood County collision Tuesday evening
Two people were injured when their vehicles collided in Redwood County on Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 24, Sara Beth Weiss-Dunphy, age 47, of Echo, was driving a Ford Edge westbound on Highway 19, while Howard Roy Mansfield, age 60, of Kerkhoven was traveling northbound on Redwood County Road 7 in a Ford Edge. At about 6:21 p.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
knuj.net
Leroy Bruce Woehler
86 year old, Leroy Bruce Woehler of Arlington, passed away unexpectedly at Ridgeway Sibley Medical Center in Arlington on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. There will be a visitation from 9:00am – 11:00am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord on Saturday, January 28th, with a celebration of his life to follow.
marshallradio.net
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
knuj.net
MCLEOD COUNTY RELEASES NAMES OF DEPUTIES SHOT IN WINSTED INCIDENT
The names of the deputies shot in Winsted Monday had been released by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was called to a residence around 11:35 am attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant. Deputies were initially not allowed to enter the residence but when they were they were fired upon. Both deputies were hit and were able to retreat. Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. Additional deputies and agencies responded. At around 6 pm entry was made into the residence where an adult male was found deceased. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man sentenced for felony domestic assault and violating no-contact order
A Redwood Falls man, Justin Daniel Okins, age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for felony domestic assault and violating a no-contact order after an incident last September. According to court documents, on Sept. 20, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a residence on a report...
krwc1360.com
Slippery Roads Result in Two Wednesday Crashes on Highway 22
Slippery conditions due to some brief snow and ice on Wednesday resulted in two separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 22 in neighboring counties. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 3:40 PM, a Jeep Cherokee ran off southbound Highway 22 near the intersection with Highway 7 in McLeod County. Officials say the vehicle rolled over in the ditch.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote
A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash
A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
knuj.net
TWO MCLEOD COUNTY DEPUTIES SHOT IN STANDOFF
Two sheriff’s deputies are recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot Monday while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in Winsted. Investigators say the McLeod County deputies made contact with the subject of the warrant and rounds were fired. The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remained barricaded inside the home in a standoff with police. The standoff ended around 6:30 Monday evening and the suspect was found dead inside the home. More information is expected later today.
knuj.net
Allen Meyer
Allen Meyer, age 65 of Courtland, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Funeral service at 11 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in Dannebod Cemetery near Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH chapel and will continue on Saturday from 10-11 am at church.
myklgr.com
Jeffers man sentenced for Wanda wheelchair assault
A Jeffers man, Thomas William Abdo Halvorson, age 53, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for assaulting a man in a wheelchair last spring. According to court documents, on April 10 of last year, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about an assault that had happened the day before. The victim stated he had been at a banquet at the Wanda Community Center the previous day when Halvorson tipped him out of a wheelchair. The victim stated he hit his head, shoulder, and chest when he fell, and a medical exam at CentraCare Redwood indicated a rib contusion.
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
knuj.net
Michael E. Dietz
Michael E. Dietz, age 77 of Sleepy Eye, passed away on January 23, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the north entrance of the church. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors will be provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.
Southern Minnesota News
Frost man accused of firing gun near dog walker
A Frost man is accused of firing a weapon out of his truck near a dog walker. Timothy Walter Glanzman, 38, was charged with felony counts of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon and 5th-degree drug possession. A criminal complaint says a woman was walking her dog in rural Blue...
