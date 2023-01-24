The names of the deputies shot in Winsted Monday had been released by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was called to a residence around 11:35 am attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant. Deputies were initially not allowed to enter the residence but when they were they were fired upon. Both deputies were hit and were able to retreat. Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. Additional deputies and agencies responded. At around 6 pm entry was made into the residence where an adult male was found deceased. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.

MCLEOD COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO