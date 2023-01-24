Read full article on original website
Related
alternativeswatch.com
Sterling closes Fund IV at $934m
Sterling Investment Partners raised $934 million for its latest middle market private equity fund, exceeding the Westport, Conn.-based firm’ fundraising target. Sterling Investment Partners IV is focused on distribution and business services companies. So far the firm has led the investment of $568 million of equity, including $250 million across three portfolio companies: Anser Advisory, Camp Facility Services and Kendall Vegetation Services & Xylem Tree Experts.
alternativeswatch.com
NM fund adds $840m across RE, real return and PE
The $42 billion New Mexico State Investment Council expanded across its private markets programs, while dialing back hedge fund exposure in its fixed income allocation . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go plan...
alternativeswatch.com
Prime hits largest asset raise with third self-storage fund
Private equity real estate firm Prime Group Holdings closed its latest fund at $2.5 billion at the end of 2022, making Prime Storage Fund III the largest in the firm’s history with a focus on self-storage. Fund III’s strategy is one of acquiring self-storage assets in undersupplied markets across...
alternativeswatch.com
Vidrio expands Qontigo partnership with portfolio and risk enhancements
Vidrio Financial, the alternatives-focused software-as-a-service, technology and data provider, is augmenting its partnership with risk solutions provider Qontigo, which will see Vidrio’s offering expanded to include increased risk and portfolio construction enhancements. A key component of Vidrio’s platform is an advanced risk system which determines risk figures, regardless of...
alternativeswatch.com
ADIA exec joins Sun Capital Partners
The $7.8 billion private equity firm Sun Capital Partners appointed Marc Keirstead as chief financial officer, bringing with him over three decades of financial experience primarily at institutional investment offices. Previously Keirstead served most recently as CFO in the private equities department at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Keirstead previously...
alternativeswatch.com
SLR Capital raises $2.2bn for direct lending
New York-based SLR Capital raised $2.2 billion in equity commitments for its direct cash flow lending and specialty finance strategies in U.S. middle market companies in the second half of 2022. When including anticipated leverage, the commitments total $3.8 billion of additional investment capital, officials added. Investors included pension, insurance...
alternativeswatch.com
CPP adds real estate debt fund
The C$529 billion Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has made its third investment with Harbor Group International since 2019 with a $585 million commitment to its latest fund . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including...
alternativeswatch.com
NJ DOI invests with existing alts managers
The New Jersey Department of Treasury’s Division of Investment approved investments in four alternative investment funds with a total of up to $500 million slated to existing managers . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly...
alternativeswatch.com
Nippon Life to invest $1bn add-on to insurer partnership with Blackstone
Nippon Life Insurance Company is planning an additional commitment of $1 billion in Resolution Life, a life and annuity insurance consolidation business that recently announced a strategic partnership with Blackstone. Nippon Life has been the largest investor in Resolution Life and has invested $650 million so far. This additional $1...
alternativeswatch.com
NEA raises $6.2bn across two tech and healthcare funds
New Enterprise Associates (NEA) closed two of its funds with $6.2 billion in investor commitments at the end of 2022, making it the largest pool of capital in the firm’s history to fuel investment in tech and healthcare companies. The pair of funds mark a first for the $25...
alternativeswatch.com
University of California buys $500m more of BREIT shares
The University of California investment office plans to buy an additional $500 million of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Class I common shares, following the purchase of $4 billion of BREIT shares earlier this month . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our...
Comments / 0