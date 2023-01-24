Sasol Italy and Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana have announced the “Hybla Project,” which is an ambitious initiative that aims to build an innovative plant of significant capacity for the production of hydrogen and ‘low carbon’ syngas also capable of capturing and reusing CO2 which will contribute to the decarbonization process of the two sites (with a reduction of emissions of around 120,000 tons of CO2 per year). During the meeting, attended by the mayors of Augusta and Melilli, Giuseppe Di Mare and Giuseppe Carta, the president of the Port and Sea System Authority of Eastern Sicily Francesco Di Sarcina, and representatives of ‘Factory Melilli’ and ‘La Ginestra Villasmundo’, the details of the project were presented.

2 DAYS AGO