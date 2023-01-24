Read full article on original website
Strohm completes plant expansion for thermoplastic composite pipes
Strohm B.V. (Ijmuiden, the Netherlands), the world’s first and leading producer of Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP), has completed its plant expansion in The Netherlands, as it sets out to accelerate growth and support the energy transition. The expansion is the biggest capital investment the company has undertaken since originally...
Velocys and Bechtel to collaborate on sustainable fuels projects
Velocys plc (Harwell, U.K.) announced the execution of a master relationship agreement (MRA) with Bechtel (Reston, Va.) The MRA sets out a route map for the parties to collaborate with each other with the objective of developing an EPC execution model for the company’s sustainable fuels projects. This collaboration...
Braskem America receives ISCC Plus certification for all U.S. polypropylene sites
Braskem S.A. (São Paulo, Brazil) announced that Braskem America has received International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS (ISCC PLUS) certification for all five of its polypropylene (PP) manufacturing facilities in the United States. Mark Nikolich, Chief Executive Officer of Braskem America, commented, “Achieving ISCC PLUS certifications for Braskem US production...
Tata Chemicals Europe signs low-carbon hydrogen offtake agreement
Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE) and Vertex Hydrogen have signed a ‘Heads of Terms’ offtake agreement for over 200 megawatts of low carbon hydrogen. TCE is one of Europe’s leading producers of sodium carbonate, salt, sodium bicarbonate and other products used in the manufacture of food and animal feed, glass, detergents, chemicals and several other industry applications.
Topsoe and Steeper Energy to introduce new waste-to-biofuel technology platform
Topsoe A/S (Lyngby, Denmark) and Steeper Energy, a pioneer within biomass conversion technologies, have today signed a global licensing agreement for a complete waste-to-fuel solution. The agreement combines Topsoe’s unique technologies in renewable fuels and hydrogen production as well as decades of experience in engineering to the table, with Steeper’s proprietary Hydrofaction technology and industry know-how.
Veolia and OLI Systems join forces to provide advanced water-chemistry services to refining and pterochemical facilities
Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions announced a collaboration with OLI Systems, a leader in water chemistry-based process simulation and electrolyte thermodynamics, to optimize operating performance in the refining and petrochemical industries through the use of OLI’s innovative cloud platform that delivers actionable insights to operations teams. OLI’s deep understanding...
Kemira acquires advanced process optimization startup SimAnalytics
Following an initial investment in August 2021, Kemira Oyj (Helsinki, Finland) has now acquired the entirety of SimAnalytics. With the acquisition, Kemira strengthens its capability to support its customers’ business with data-driven predictive services and machine learning solutions. “Services are an integral part of our growth strategy, and this...
Citroniq Chemicals signs renewable-polypropylene supply agreement with Mitsui Plastiscs
Citroniq Chemicals LLC (Houston), a world-scale producer of carbon-negative materials, and Mitsui Plastics, Inc (MPI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc., announced the execution of a letter of intent for a large-scale supply agreement for sustainable polypropylene, marking the beginning of a long-term alliance between the two companies.
Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi and ExxonMobil announce carbon capture partnership
Nippon Steel Corp., Mitsubishi Corp. and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly study carbon capture and storage (CCS) and the establishment of potential CCS value chains in the Asia Pacific regions. Based on the Memorandum, the three companies will conduct research on the...
Sasol and Sonatrach announce project to produce hydrogen and low-carbon syngas in Italy
Sasol Italy and Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana have announced the “Hybla Project,” which is an ambitious initiative that aims to build an innovative plant of significant capacity for the production of hydrogen and ‘low carbon’ syngas also capable of capturing and reusing CO2 which will contribute to the decarbonization process of the two sites (with a reduction of emissions of around 120,000 tons of CO2 per year). During the meeting, attended by the mayors of Augusta and Melilli, Giuseppe Di Mare and Giuseppe Carta, the president of the Port and Sea System Authority of Eastern Sicily Francesco Di Sarcina, and representatives of ‘Factory Melilli’ and ‘La Ginestra Villasmundo’, the details of the project were presented.
Cabot to add production capacity for conductive carbon additives in Texas
Cabot Corp. (Boston, Ma.) announced that it plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in the U.S. to enhance its leadership position in the market and support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Cabot plans to add conductive carbons capacity at their existing facility in Pampa, Texas, which is part of an approximately $200 million planned investment program over the next five years focused on expanding the company’s CCA production in the United States.
Cepsa, partners to develop 200-MW electrolysis plant at Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley
Cepsa (Madrid, Spain), Enagás Renovable, one of the largest European developers of renewable gas projects, and Alter Enersun, a company dedicated to the promotion of renewable energy generation facilities, have signed an agreement to jointly develop a green hydrogen plant in Huelva, connected to a solar power plant, within the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.
Avantium to supply Henkel with plant-based FDCA
Avantium N.V. (Amsterdam. The Netherlands) and Henkel signed an offtake agreement for five years, under which Avantium will supply Henkel with FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) produced in Avantium’s FDCA Flagship Plant, currently under construction in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. Avantium expects to start production at this world’s first commercial facility for the production of FDCA from plant-based sugars in 2024. Henkel will purchase FDCA to launch innovative, high performance polyurethane adhesives in electronics applications, enabling their customers to realize their sustainability goals. Henkel also recently announced a partnership with Shell surrounding the supply of renewable feedstocks for surfactant products.
