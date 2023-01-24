Read full article on original website
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
1380kcim.com
Chickadee Check-off Contributions Continue To Decline In Iowa
Contributions to the state’s non-game wildlife conservation fund continue to decline, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In 2022, over 6,200 Iowans donated a portion of their state tax return to the Fish and Wildlife Fund, more commonly known as the Chickadee Check-off. This program is one of the only funding avenues for non-game species, such as songbirds, eagles, monarchs, and bees. It is used to preserve and improve habitat, restore wildlife, and provide education opportunities about these creatures. Last year’s donors contributed nearly $150,000 through their state tax return, a $25,0000 decrease from 2020. DNR Wildlife Biologist Stephanie Shepherd says, “If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.6 million for wildlife and nature conservation.” If interested in supporting the Chickadee Check-off, search for line 57 on Form 1040 when preparing your tax return or notify your tax preparer that you intend to donate. Contributions are deducted directly from your state tax refund or added to the amount owed. Learn more by following the link included below.
1380kcim.com
Chamber Legislative Forum Returns Saturday At New Hope In Carroll
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s and Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) legislative forums for the 2023 session return this weekend. Matt Meiners, the chamber’s economic vitality director, helps plan and organize the community meetings with our local legislators, District 6 Senator Jason Schultz, and District 11 Representative Brian Best. Meiners says it is critical residents and businesses regularly speak with their counterparts in Des Moines, and the staff is excited to again offer this opportunity in 2023.
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet. The Market District hopes to become Des Moines' newest neighborhood, but the old buildings must go before new construction begins. Urbandale hosts ‘U-Plex’ discussion before...
ourquadcities.com
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
1380kcim.com
Elected Officials’ Compensation And Union Contract On The Agenda For Monday’s Carroll County Supervisors Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is expected to make significant headway on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget during tomorrow’s (Monday) meeting. County officials will consider approval of the FY24 employee health insurance contract. Supervisors had been holding off on budget preparations until renewal rates from Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield were available. Fortunately, the rate was essentially unchanged from FY23, but that was not the case for many Iowa counties, which saw an increase of 15 percent or higher. The board is also expected to finalize and approve benefit increases for the county’s elected officials and union employees. The Carroll County Compensation Board had recommended a 17 percent increase for the Sheriff, 12 percent for the Treasurer, Recorder, and County Attorney, 10 percent for the Auditor, and nine percent for the Supervisors. The board can adjust these percentages as they see fit, but changes must be even across the board. At last week’s meeting, supervisors indicated a reduction of up to 50 percent or more might be considered. Other items on Monday’s agenda include approval of adjustments to the township clerks’ and trustees’ compensation, employee handbook changes, Glidden planning and zoning board appointments, and FY24 funding requests. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel.
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
nwestiowa.com
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
who13.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosting 'Sweat for Pets' event Saturday
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving people a chance to workout for a good cause Saturday. The organization is bringing back its "Sweat for Pets" fundraiser. Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosting ‘Sweat for Pets’ …. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving...
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Early Childhood Online Outdoor Education Training Scheduled This Spring
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering an online training for the national award-winning Growing Up WILD activity guide. This online training provides exciting hands-on activities and resources to help lead children (ages 3-7) out the door and explore nature. Activities...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle
Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
1380kcim.com
New Hope Daycare Center, Growing Hope, Announces Angela Lensch As Director
Angela Lensch has been named the director of Growing Hope, a new daycare program through New Hope that is set to open later this year. About a year ago, New Hope staff began developing plans for the creation of an on-campus daycare by surveying employees about their childcare needs and local businesses about their interest in the program. That study found an overwhelming need for additional daycare spots in the community, and New Hope announced their intent to move forward last summer. Lensch will lead Growing Hope as it prepares to open to children between six months and 12 years of age, including kids with additional needs. New Hope CEO Steve Kopecky says, “Growing Hope really helps emphasize our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities by opening the doors now to children with disabilities, as well as providing an additional benefit to our employees with children.” Lensch brings over 20 years of experience working with children to the daycare center as an educator and holds a master’s degree in education. Once operational, Growing Hope will provide services for up to 75 children between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on New Hope’s campus in Carroll. Carroll County is designated a childcare desert with only 1,157 slots available for an estimated 3,500 children. Individuals interested in seeking employment with Growing Hope or being added to the daycare’s waitlist can contact the center directly using the contact points included below.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Public School Superintendents Weigh In On Impact Of “School Choice” Bill
Northwest Iowa — After this week’s signing of Governor Kim Reynolds’ “School Choice” bill into law, northwest Iowa public school superintendents are unsure to hopeful about the future. The new law is expected to give $345 million to parents to send their students to private...
