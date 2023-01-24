Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Famous blue leotard: the Leonard Cohen dance show the singer never lived to see
The gravel-throated legend gave his blessing to a show set to his greatest songs, but died before rehearsals began. As Dance Me hits the UK, its performers describe feeling his presence on stage
Marie Kondo Admits Her Home’s A Mess Now ― And That Sparks Joy, Too
She's "kind of given up" on trying to be tidy.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams star, dies aged 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died aged 64.Loring died on Saturday night (28 January) at St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter said that Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands,” she told the publication.Loring’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, also reported her death on Facebook, writing that Loring was “embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always...
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade
Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources
Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned. “They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and...
