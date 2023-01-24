Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington teacher wins WDHA Teachers Who Rock award
IRVINGTON, NJ — An Irvington teacher, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Harvey Craig, won the 2023 WDHA Teachers Who Rock award. Craig has been a JROTC instructor at Irvington High School since 2004. Craig, along with retired Army Maj. Crosby Munro, has been mentoring young scholars to enter the workforce, college and the armed services.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Chorale is seeking new voices
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Do you love to sing and are looking to join an established chorus? The Bloomfield Chorale is seeking all voices — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. The chorale is one of the oldest community choruses in New Jersey, having been founded in 1933 during the Great Depression.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mt. Pleasant School holds Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students and staff at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange held their sixth annual Day of Service on Jan. 13 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The day began with grades K-5 participating in different classroom activities together. An important part of the events was to unite all the grades to complete various tasks, with the goal of teaching students that, through service, they can rise up together. As a civil rights leader and pastor, King taught and served his community in various ways. In an effort to continue King’s legacy of serving others, Mt. Pleasant students served by teaching one another about the many cultures that are represented within the Mt. Pleasant community, as well as King’s activism.
ucnj.org
Two Legends…One Unforgettable Night
“Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud” is presented free to the public by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway. In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience the words and music of two cultural legends whose art interweaves across centuries and continents, in a live performance of Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center, at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway.
essexnewsdaily.com
Broadway veterans to star in Vanguard’s February production of ‘Passing Strange’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Broadway veterans Dwayne Clark, of South Orange, and Brandi Chavonne Massey, of Montclair, will play Narrator and Mother in Vanguard Theater’s upcoming production of “Passing Strange,” joining Jason Tyler Smith, Newark’s Lawrence Dandridge, Amanda Rose Gross, A’ja Desormeau and J’royce Jata. Clark, Massey, and Dandridge appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Clark has been featured in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” “Paradise Square,” “The Color Purple,” “In the Heights” and the upcoming “Shucked; and the Massey has been featured in “Wicked,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Caroline, or Change” and “The Lion King.
njurbannews.com
Lawrence Hamm to serve as guest speaker at Mount Zion Baptist Church Black History Month celebration
Mount Zion Baptist Church of Newark (208 Broadway) is hosting its Black History Month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 19. during 11 a.m. service. Activist Lawrence Hamm of the People’s Organization for Progress P.O.P. will serve as guest speaker. Email to mountzion15@aol.com or call 973-482-1915 for more information.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls track team excels at county relays
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. West Orange had 42 team points. Montclair won the girls team title with 50 points.
themontclairgirl.com
The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair
Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Kira Pipkins makes history, gains 100th victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins won the 126-pound title at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the final, she won a 4-1 decision over Liliana Zaku-Ramos, of Newton-Kittatinny. Pipkins also won her 100th...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls swim team enjoys good efforts at county championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swimming teams, under head coach Maggie Keenan, enjoyed great efforts at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. The girls team finished in fourth place overall. The boys team placed...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Newark, New Jersey
Newark, New Jersey, didn’t always have the best reputation. Though it’s lived many lives since its founding in 1666, it’s known today by a rather unflattering nickname – Brick City. The nickname refers to the many brick housing projects that once sat in the city. But...
A local legend falls, a trendy bistro rises. Inside new restaurant Madame | Review
For 20 years, French bistro Madame Claude Bis was one of Jersey City’s culinary anchors, mastering its blend of exemplary cuisine and neighborhood aura, never wavering amid the city’s glitzy revitalization. But as owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson decided to move back home to Paris, breaking the...
Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral
LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
morristowngreen.com
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Caldwell High School 55-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at home. Bloomfield HS boys basketball team loses to Caldwell added by Editor on January 26, 2023.
NJ High School Graduate Makes World’s Most Watched Movie
New Jersey regularly receives a lot of negative commentary for various reasons. Some is earned. Some of it is completely undeserved. There are many firsts and many big ideas that have a direct New Jersey angle to them. Consider this. The movie: “Top Gun: Maverick” is the # 1 most...
Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew
Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
