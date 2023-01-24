ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
American Songwriter

Story Behind the Song: “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson

“Piece by Piece” is arguably one of the most powerful songs in Kelly Clarkson’s catalog. Written by Clarkson and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the track, “Piece” has been described by the singer as the sequel to “Because of You.” The latter is her gut-wrenching ballad and top 10 hit that she wrote as a 16-year-old to process the emotions of her parents’ divorce when she was six and released on her Breakaway album in 2005. Though “Piece by Piece” feels like a devastating song, Clarkson insists that it’s actually healing, allowing her to recognize the pure love she experienced with her former husband, Brandon Blackstock.
American Songwriter

Morgan Evans Goes Behind His Heartbreaking Hit, “Over For You”

Some of the best songs are often born from the hardest times. With the ability to translate loss and heartache better than most, they strike a chord with listeners, tugging on their heartstrings and leaving them wanting more. Morgan Evans has crafted such a song with his 2022 hit, “Over For You,” a gut-wrenching tune about the dissolution of love with lyrics just as wounding as they are wounded. The country star on the rise takes American Songwriter behind his broken-hearted hit.
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
People

David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's little boy is a budding drummer as he experiments with the instrument in a cute new video David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress. Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘." Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective...
E! News

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
TMZ.com

Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring

'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
Page Six

Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a mom! The “Simple Life” alum revealed Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child together — a son — via surrogate. Posting a sweet photo on Instagram in which she held her newborn’s hand, she wrote, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.” Hilton, 41, also confirmed the news to People, saying, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” The heiress, however, did...
talentrecap.com

Jenna Johnson Shares Memories of Giving Birth to Her Baby Son

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram this week to share memories of her labor experience as she gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple welcomed a baby boy on January 10. Jenna Johnson Shares Labor Story on Instagram. On Monday, Johnson...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo

Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fatherly

Josh Duhamel Is Ready To Do It All Again

Josh Duhamel was alone in Vancouver on his 50th birthday. This is not a sob story; he was in post-production on a movie and was fine to let the moment pass. “I’ve never been a big birthday-celebrator,” he says. “My wife was like, ‘You have to do something. You’re 50.’ I was like, ‘Could you quit reminding me that I’m 50?’”
MINNESOTA STATE

