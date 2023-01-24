Read full article on original website
Yelp released its top 100 restaurants for 2023 and these Texas spots made the list
DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!. Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and handful of places reside right here in the Lone Star State. The only Texas metros featured on the list were Austin,...
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
3-month-old baby from North Texas found safe in North Carolina after AMBER Alert
KEMP, Texas — A 3-month-old baby who went missing from North Texas has been found safe in North Carolina, and an AMBER Alert has been discontinued, officials said early Friday. The baby and his mother, Abigail Williams, who was identified on the alert as the suspect, were picked up...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Slight Warm-Up Heading into the Weekend, More Rain on the Way | Central Texas Forecast
Another cold day for Thursday, but more seasonable temperatures return as we inch closer to the weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts, a big cool down is not too far.
