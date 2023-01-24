Read full article on original website
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able to accomplish in the last years as it worked to outlaw abortion in Texas.
Yelp released its top 100 restaurants for 2023 and these Texas spots made the list
DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!. Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and a handful of places mentioned are from right here in the Lone Star State. The only Texas metros featured on the...
