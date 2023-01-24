Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowan Who Spent 3+ Years as POW is Subject of New Documentary [WATCH]
This eastern Iowa man's story would've never been known had he not survived years of captivity to tell it. He does just that in a compelling new documentary that will be released soon. Believing he would be drafted anyway, Dan Hefel entered the U.S. Army at the age of 19...
Waterloo Native Teams Up With Oprah For New Documentary Series
One Waterloo native is behind a new documentary series that is getting a lot of attention. A new documentary on Hulu is based on a long-form journalistic project at The New York Times Magazine that began in 2019. It marked the 400th anniversary of what most historians consider the beginning of slavery in America.
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
iowapublicradio.org
Retiring KCCI anchor turned struggles with depression into advocacy
When KCCI news anchor Steve Karlin posted to Facebook about his struggles with depression, he said he felt like he needed to "publicly shame" himself. Being a cheery on-air presence, he felt he needed to show people his authentic self and warn them not to wait like he did to get treatment. It turned out to be the best thing he ever did, Karlin said, and led to him becoming an advocate for mental health awareness. Karlin joined River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about his upcoming retirement from KCCI after more than three decades working for the central Iowa TV station.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
The First Big Win; Iowa Cow Named Grand Champion At National Show
As kids growing up showing livestock, we often dream of raising that champion steer. Many people showing livestock set out on a journey to raise top tear livestock for that champion handshake from the judge in the big ring, knowing their hard work paid off. An Iowa couple recently shined...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
Eastern Iowa Native Makes His Directing Debut in New Movie [WATCH]
An eastern Iowa native, and University of Iowa grad, is anxiously awaiting the unveiling of his directorial debut in a feature film. His wait is nearly over. Josh Guffey was born in Davenport and since graduating from the University of Iowa, he's been creating commercials for advertisers like Edward Jones, Build-a-Bear, and Anytime Fitness. He's also done several short films. This Friday, his work gets to the masses when the first full-length feature film he's directed will be released.
Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.
(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
