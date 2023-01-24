Read full article on original website
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
One Iowan Will Get a Chance to Visit the Military Women’s Memorial
A few weeks back, I had singer-songwriter Stokes Nielson on the phone to talk about the "Strength of America" contest. The contest itself is multi-layered: it's an opportunity for Iowans to showcase their musical and writing talents while honoring the 25th anniversary of the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C.
