FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Cruising to Cuba from MiamiOscarMiami, FL
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting PotOscarMiami, FL
A Guide to Finding the Flights from Miami to CanadamaltaMiami, FL
Radio Ink
Castellón Returns to Radio in South Florida
Broadcaster and activist Ninoska Pérez Castellón is returning to radio in South Florida with a new program on Salem Media’s WWFE (670 AM, La Nueva Poderosa) in Miami. Castellón’s new show comes after a brief hiatus from radio; she previously worked for more than two decades at WAQI (710 AM) until it changed ownership.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
communitynewspapers.com
Get Ready to Clutch Your Pearls with the Best Burger in Miami at Clutch Burger
Located in the heart of Coral Gables sits the only Clutch Burger Restaurant in existence. This gourmet, family-style restaurant offers a selection of over 60 types of beer and uniquely flavored burgers that will keep you craving for more. It is likely to become every foodie’s favorite burger joint because, starting right at the front door, it’s cleat there’s simply nowhere else like it.
New Apartment Tower Within Link At Douglas – Cascade – Announces Completion
The transit-oriented multifamily development with ground-floor Milam’s Market receives a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy
WSVN-TV
Man onboard Jet Blue flight saves woman’s life
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air after she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she...
Miami to Bahamas Flight Options and Prices
Miami to Bahamas flights are a popular travel option for those looking to escape to the tropical paradise of the Bahamas. There are several airlines that offer flights between these two locations, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. Prices for these flights can vary depending on the airline, the time of year, and the type of ticket you purchase.
waterfronttimes.com
It’s chili baby!
With beans or without? Mild or hot? Meat or no meat? Any way you slice it, chili is on the menu at two upcoming events. First, Sailorman continues their annual tradition on Saturday, Feb. 4, with their Chili Cookoff Sale & Auction when the cook with the best chili takes home $100 cash. It’s free to taste and/or enter the contest at Sailorman, 3000 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. www.sailorman/chili.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
fox35orlando.com
12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
islandernews.com
Trump and Kushner’s luxury Miami beachfront condo set to sell for $17 million
For the last couple of years, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot condo at Arte, a unique ultra-luxury building of 16 exquisitely finished oceanfront residences. Now the couple is set to have a new landlord, as the second-floor condo unit they lease is set...
Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard
Rueben Bain earns top player in Dade honor and Canes quarterback recruiting.
This Florida City Is The No. 1 Place To Find A 'New' Apartment In 2023 & It's Close To Miami
The rental market in South Florida has been one of the most challenging in the last year, and now one city in the area is being looked at as the No. 1 place to find a new apartment for 2023. RentCafe analyzed Yardi Matrix apartment data that looked at 178...
Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line
When a man cut in front of him at the lottery machine, Espinoza decided to buy his ticket at the counter. It ended up paying off.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
calleochonews.com
The game-changing River Landing Shops & Residences: A little city you never want to leave on the shores of the Miami River
The inspiring success story of two lawyers turned real estate moguls that overcame adversities to build River Landing Shops & Residences. Andrew B. Hellinger and Coralee G. Penabad were successful lawyers practicing commercial litigation and bankruptcy, but real estate development was their passion. Now, Andrew and Coralee are the principals behind Urban-X Group, a Miami development company with a focus on urban development and community building. Andrew sat down with us to reveal how two Florida-licensed attorneys built one of Miami's biggest and most iconic developments. River Landing Shops & Residences is a 2.2-million-square-foot mixed-use project on the historic Miami River and a catalyst of change for one of Miami’s oldest - and once-neglected - communities in the city’s urban core.
