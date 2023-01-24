Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
atozsports.com
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the years. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Mocked After Car Stolen: 'Why He Got a Kia?'
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed that his car was taken after Sunday's NFL playoff game, but that isn't what's got fans talking.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory. At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether... The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos coach search update: Rob Walton rumor debunked
On Tuesday evening, a video emerged on Twitter of The Times-Picayune‘s Jeff Duncan saying in an interview with Louisiana’s ESPN affiliate radio station that the Denver Broncos’ potential second-round interview with Sean Payton was delayed because team owner Rob Walton was away on a hunting trip. The video has since been deleted it Twitter, but it is still available on Streamable.com.
WATCH: Big Game Bound Eagles NFC Championship preview
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Join the abc27 sports team as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. abc27 sports is breaking down the matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their Eagles special Big Game Bound: Soaring Through the Playoffs. Tune […]
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets help; Jets beef up in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Rounding out the top 10 are the Philadelphia Eagles,...
NBC Bay Area
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Fans React to Nick Sirianni's Coach of the Year Snub
Eagles fans react to Sirianni's Coach of the Year snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Associated Press announced Wednesday the three candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is not one of them. Instead the three finalists are Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson,...
atozsports.com
Jonathan Gannon’s latest comments speak volumes about Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to people he respects. Earlier in the season, Sirianni talked trash to Colts fans, sticking up for his mentor Frank Reich after Indianapolis fired him in the middle of the season. After the Eagles’ beatdown on the New York Giants, Sirianni went out of his way to defend his defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
Comments / 0