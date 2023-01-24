ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory. At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether... The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach search update: Rob Walton rumor debunked

On Tuesday evening, a video emerged on Twitter of The Times-Picayune‘s Jeff Duncan saying in an interview with Louisiana’s ESPN affiliate radio station that the Denver Broncos’ potential second-round interview with Sean Payton was delayed because team owner Rob Walton was away on a hunting trip. The video has since been deleted it Twitter, but it is still available on Streamable.com.
DENVER, CO
abc27 News

WATCH: Big Game Bound Eagles NFC Championship preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Join the abc27 sports team as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. abc27 sports is breaking down the matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their Eagles special Big Game Bound: Soaring Through the Playoffs. Tune […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Bay Area

Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship

The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Fans React to Nick Sirianni's Coach of the Year Snub

Eagles fans react to Sirianni's Coach of the Year snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Associated Press announced Wednesday the three candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is not one of them. Instead the three finalists are Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson,...
atozsports.com

Jonathan Gannon’s latest comments speak volumes about Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to people he respects. Earlier in the season, Sirianni talked trash to Colts fans, sticking up for his mentor Frank Reich after Indianapolis fired him in the middle of the season. After the Eagles’ beatdown on the New York Giants, Sirianni went out of his way to defend his defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy