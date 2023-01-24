Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
967thevine.com
Online scammers take aim at Ithaca College students
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A scam is affecting students at Ithaca College. Sophomore Sena Namkung reportedly received an email that promised a high-paying job. The Ithacan reports the offer came from someone posing as a college employee. Sophomore Lily Milkis experienced a similar situation. She tells the paper she...
967thevine.com
Superintendent: Newfield’s school district in better financial shape
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Newfield Central School District’s financial health is improving, according to Superintendent Eric Hartz. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, Hartz compared the district now versus a year ago. Hartz adds he took a lot of measures to stabilize the district. Hartz became superintendent...
967thevine.com
NY Farm Bureau president unhappy with minimum wage hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — One New York farm leader is unhappy with the recent raise in minimum wage. NY Farm Bureau President David Fisher says it’s becoming expensive to do business in the state. The upstate minimum wage recently increased to $14.20. In related news, Ithaca officials are...
967thevine.com
Racker to use funding to build nonprofit service hub in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Several organizations in Tioga County will benefit from over $8.5 million delivered by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for Southern Tier Infrastructure. Racker was awarded 750 thousand dollars in funding to build facility larger than 15,000 square feet in Owego. The “Neighborhood Depot” will...
967thevine.com
Ithaca College students aim to enhance diversity education
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — At Ithaca College, there’s a push to make education more diverse. A group of students have come up with a proposed syllabus called the Civil Liberation Curriculum. Senior Morgan Kingsley tells The Ithacan the goal is to create safe spaces inside the classroom, and deepen the understanding of inclusion.
967thevine.com
Officials consider upgrades at Newman Municipal Golf Course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course could see improvements. City officials are considering approving a development agreement, which would bring upgrades to the Newman Municipal Golf Course. Netting would be placed near the ninth green, and tee boxes would be moved. Officials meet tonight at 6 PM...
967thevine.com
Ithaca Youth Bureau looking for volunteers for mentor program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Volunteers are needed in Tompkins County. The Ithaca Youth Bureau is urgently looking for mentors for its Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ithaca and Tompkins County program. Learn more if you’re interested in helping the younger generation reach their full potential.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
967thevine.com
Health officials in Ithaca share common animal behaviors this time of year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform residents of what to look for. They say raccoons, foxes, and skunks are active in the day this time of year, seeking mates or looking for food, and the behavior alone is not indicative of rabies. Signs of an infected animal include difficulty walking or moving, appearing severely aggressive or unusually tame, and attacking or biting at the air or inanimate objects. Officials say infected animals can shed the virus for several days before appearing sick.
967thevine.com
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
967thevine.com
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
967thevine.com
Elmira man pleads guilty to manslaughter, other crimes in Tompkins County Court
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man pleads guilty in Tompkins County Court to crimes resulting in another man’s death. District Attorney Matthew Van Houten made the announcement today. As part of his plea, 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts admitted to operating a motor vehicle in an impaired condition in the early morning hours of March 19, 2022, in the Town of Newfield, causing the death of 49-year-old Joseph Arguello, of New Mexico.
Comments / 0