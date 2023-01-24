ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

'The Last of Us' creates a dystopian landscape that feels human — and hopeful

This is FRESH AIR. "The Last Of Us" is a current HBO series based on a hit video game of the same title. It stars Pedro Pascal as a grizzled smuggler who's transporting a teenage girl played by Bella Ramsey, across a pandemic-ravaged America. Our critic-at-large, John Powers, enjoyed the first two episodes, but says it really kicks into gear with the third episode this coming Sunday. Here's John.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

FOX has renewed 'The Simpsons' through 2025

HANK AZARIA: (As Dr. Nick) Hi, everybody. I'm A Martínez. Fox has renewed "The Simpsons" through 2025. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Mr. Burns) Excellent. MARTÍNEZ: It debuted in 1989. That's 36 seasons and 800 episodes. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS") AZARIA: (As...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy