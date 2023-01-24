Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
NASDAQ
iShares Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWF
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.72, changing hands as high as $230.30 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
msn.com
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
The energy sector is a great place to look for dividends, but not all dividends are created equal.
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSO
In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.83, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will Berry Global (BERY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Berry Global (BERY), which belongs to the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
NASDAQ
Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Could Rally 73.02%: Here's is How to Trade
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) closed the last trading session at $12.86, gaining 94.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.25 indicates a 73% upside potential.
