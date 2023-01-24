ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.72, changing hands as high as $230.30 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Benzinga

Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
NASDAQ

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.83, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Will Berry Global (BERY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Berry Global (BERY), which belongs to the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at...
NASDAQ

Matthews International (MATW) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Matthews International (MATW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...

